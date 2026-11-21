ETV Bharat / state

Sacrificing ‘Green Gold’: Axe Falls On Over 500 Conifer Trees For New Tunnel Project In Kashmir

Anantnag: The promise of an all-weather road through the snowbound Sinthan Pass comes at a cost to the ‘Green Gold’ in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir, with at least 543 mature kail pine and fir trees facing the axe for the Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel project in the Anantnag district.

The Rs 3,567 crore tunnel project, aimed at connecting Kashmir Valley with the Chenab region, has triggered tree-felling in several forest compartments of the district.

Officials said that although a total of 1,359 trees are slated for felling to clear the tunnel alignment and construction work, 543 are mature timber-yielding trees, while the remaining 816 are categorised as firewood trees or younger saplings.

The prestigious tunnel project is designed to provide all-weather alternative connectivity to the Chenab region, bypassing the frequently snowbound Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district.

Trees being cut in Kashmir for Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel project (ETV Bharat)

It is also projected to reduce travel distance by about 50 kilometres and cut journey times by up to three hours, improvements expected to boost connectivity, trade, tourism, and local employment. However, its impact on forest ecology has unnerved environmentalists, putting the spotlight on the development-versus-conservation debate.

Environmentalist Rao Farman Ali said large-scale afforestation was necessary to compensate for environmental damage due to tree-felling for the tunnel project. “Many more saplings should be planted for every tree felled to maintain ecological balance,” he said.

According to him, infrastructure projects are a positive step, but they should comply with environmental regulations and approvals from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), wherever required. “Afforestation and other environmental safeguards must be strictly implemented while planning any development project,” he said.

In January, the Jammu Kashmir administration admitted before the NGT that more than 82,000 forest trees were cut across nearly 150 projects undertaken in forest areas. The government also failed to deposit mandatory environmental compensation to plant new samples. The disclosure was made during proceedings in Rasikh Rasool Bhat vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, heard by the tribunal on January 13, 2026.

Locals termed the latest tree-felling decision as hurtful to their ancestral home, as the forests are more than a source of timber for them. According to them, forests represent their ancestral home and natural heritage. It has sheltered generations of families in the region for centuries,” they said.

Trees being cut in Kashmir for Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel project (ETV Bharat)

Riaz Ahmed Naikoo, a resident, welcomed the tunnel project for its potential to provide open new avenues of connectivity between Chenab Valley and Anantnag and make travel through difficult mountain terrains easy for people. But, he expressed concerns over ecological and social impacts.

“The forests were the ancestral home of locals and have sheltered generations of families in the region for centuries. This is unfortunate that trees are being felled because infrastructure growth must be balanced with conservation,” he said.

Naikoo said that the local community was ready to work with the Forest Department in plantation efforts and plant a large number of saplings to compensate for the loss.