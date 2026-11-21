Sacrificing ‘Green Gold’: Axe Falls On Over 500 Conifer Trees For New Tunnel Project In Kashmir
Over 500 mature timber trees, are being felled in Anantnag for the Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel, sparking ecological concerns, reports Mir Ishfaq
Published : November 21, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Anantnag: The promise of an all-weather road through the snowbound Sinthan Pass comes at a cost to the ‘Green Gold’ in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir, with at least 543 mature kail pine and fir trees facing the axe for the Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel project in the Anantnag district.
The Rs 3,567 crore tunnel project, aimed at connecting Kashmir Valley with the Chenab region, has triggered tree-felling in several forest compartments of the district.
Officials said that although a total of 1,359 trees are slated for felling to clear the tunnel alignment and construction work, 543 are mature timber-yielding trees, while the remaining 816 are categorised as firewood trees or younger saplings.
The prestigious tunnel project is designed to provide all-weather alternative connectivity to the Chenab region, bypassing the frequently snowbound Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district.
It is also projected to reduce travel distance by about 50 kilometres and cut journey times by up to three hours, improvements expected to boost connectivity, trade, tourism, and local employment. However, its impact on forest ecology has unnerved environmentalists, putting the spotlight on the development-versus-conservation debate.
Environmentalist Rao Farman Ali said large-scale afforestation was necessary to compensate for environmental damage due to tree-felling for the tunnel project. “Many more saplings should be planted for every tree felled to maintain ecological balance,” he said.
According to him, infrastructure projects are a positive step, but they should comply with environmental regulations and approvals from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), wherever required. “Afforestation and other environmental safeguards must be strictly implemented while planning any development project,” he said.
In January, the Jammu Kashmir administration admitted before the NGT that more than 82,000 forest trees were cut across nearly 150 projects undertaken in forest areas. The government also failed to deposit mandatory environmental compensation to plant new samples. The disclosure was made during proceedings in Rasikh Rasool Bhat vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, heard by the tribunal on January 13, 2026.
Locals termed the latest tree-felling decision as hurtful to their ancestral home, as the forests are more than a source of timber for them. According to them, forests represent their ancestral home and natural heritage. It has sheltered generations of families in the region for centuries,” they said.
Riaz Ahmed Naikoo, a resident, welcomed the tunnel project for its potential to provide open new avenues of connectivity between Chenab Valley and Anantnag and make travel through difficult mountain terrains easy for people. But, he expressed concerns over ecological and social impacts.
“The forests were the ancestral home of locals and have sheltered generations of families in the region for centuries. This is unfortunate that trees are being felled because infrastructure growth must be balanced with conservation,” he said.
Naikoo said that the local community was ready to work with the Forest Department in plantation efforts and plant a large number of saplings to compensate for the loss.
“My small dwelling was also affected by the project, so I have approached the administration seeking appropriate compensation. Sacrifices are sometimes necessary for development projects, but the concerns of those affected must also be addressed,” he said.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anantnag Mohammad Ashraf Katoo said about 40 hectares of forest land under the Anantnag Forest Division would be affected, requiring the felling of 543 trees expected to yield around 50,000 cubic feet of timber. These trees include kail (Himalayan Blue Pine) and fir (Himalayan Silver Fir) trees to be felled across 40 hectares of forest land on the Kashmir side near Ahlan Gadole area of Kokernag.
However, Katoo said that the department had already started to compensate for the loss by planning samplings.
“To compensate for the loss, the Forest Department has planned to plant about 16,000 saplings across eight hectares under a compensatory afforestation scheme. A 10-year maintenance plan has also been drawn up to ensure their survival and growth,” he said.
“The department has identified land for plantation, and there are currently no plans to relocate the local population as the area falls under forest land. Locals view the tunnel as the fulfilment of a long-held dream and a solution to transportation difficulties,” the DFO said.
The Forest Department has completed the identification and marking of trees and handed over the felling work to the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation. The process began after the required approval from the Ministry of Environment was obtained, he said.
Ghulam Muhammad, a resident, thanked the government for initiating the tunnel project, saying it had been a long-standing demand of the population, who had lived in the area for nearly 600 years.
“The tunnel will bring development to the region and provide employment opportunities to young people, who are struggling with unemployment,” he said.
An official of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the executing agency, said the tendering process is underway, with the bid submission deadline extended to December 10. The original deadline was October 26, with bids scheduled to open the following day.
“The construction contractor will be selected after the bids are opened, and work will begin once the tendering process is completed,” he said.
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