Sacrificial Goat Bitten By Rabid Dog Leaves Chhattisgarh Village In Tizzy After Feast

Surguja: A community feast on 'Kali Puja'(worship of Hindu deity) has turned out to be a nightmare for villagers at a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja after they discovered that one of the goats whose meat was cooked for the feast had been bitten by a rabid dog!

The Chhattisgarh Health Department is sending a medical team to Sargawan village for the check-up of the estimated 400 people who consumed the allegedly virus-contaminated mutton. The health camp is being held by the district administration on Wednesday.

The Fearsome Feast

Amarjeet, a local from Sargawan said that the annual Kali Puja was organized in the village on Sunday December 28. A total of 12 to 15 goats were sacrificed during the Kali Puja as part of the traditional ritual, he said. The meat of the goats was then cooked and distributed among around 400 villagers excluding women as part of the belief.

"The goat meat was distributed at the community feast. One of the goats had been bitten by a rabid dog. This was revealed after the meat was consumed. The villagers are scared," said Amarjeet.

Fear Of Rabies Among Villagers

Soon after the villagers came to know about the alleged viral infection in the goat, a wave of fear and panic gripped the village Fear of rabies infection has spread among the villagers particularly those who enjoyed the feast on the Kali Puja.