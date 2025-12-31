Sacrificial Goat Bitten By Rabid Dog Leaves Chhattisgarh Village In Tizzy After Feast
The goat cooked for the feast on the annual Kali Puja was bitten by a rabid dog, but the owner said it had been vaccinated.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Surguja: A community feast on 'Kali Puja'(worship of Hindu deity) has turned out to be a nightmare for villagers at a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja after they discovered that one of the goats whose meat was cooked for the feast had been bitten by a rabid dog!
The Chhattisgarh Health Department is sending a medical team to Sargawan village for the check-up of the estimated 400 people who consumed the allegedly virus-contaminated mutton. The health camp is being held by the district administration on Wednesday.
The Fearsome Feast
Amarjeet, a local from Sargawan said that the annual Kali Puja was organized in the village on Sunday December 28. A total of 12 to 15 goats were sacrificed during the Kali Puja as part of the traditional ritual, he said. The meat of the goats was then cooked and distributed among around 400 villagers excluding women as part of the belief.
"The goat meat was distributed at the community feast. One of the goats had been bitten by a rabid dog. This was revealed after the meat was consumed. The villagers are scared," said Amarjeet.
Fear Of Rabies Among Villagers
Soon after the villagers came to know about the alleged viral infection in the goat, a wave of fear and panic gripped the village Fear of rabies infection has spread among the villagers particularly those who enjoyed the feast on the Kali Puja.
Over the villagers' concerns, the Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch informed the health department officials about it. It is understood that the Health Department is holding a camp in the village to examine the villagers who consumed the suspected mutton.
'My Goat Vaccinated, Says Owner'
Meanwhile, the woman who had sold the goat to the organisers of the feast has claimed that she had vaccinated the goat against rabies after the dog bite and the animal was healthy when it was slaughtered. "My goat was fine. After the dog bite, we got him vaccinated," said Reno Bai, who sold the goat.
Veterinarian Weighs In
Veterinarian Dr Chandra Prakash Mishra said that rabies, which spreads from animals to humans, is mainly transmitted through saliva when a rabies-infected animal bites a human.
“If a goat was bitten by a rabies-infected dog and its meat was cooked and eaten by the villagers, there is no risk of rabies transmission. Generally, goat meat is cooked at high temperatures, which kills the rabies virus. However, as a precaution, the villagers should be examined,” he said.
