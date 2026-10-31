ETV Bharat / state

Sacred Relics Of Lord Buddha Reach Arunachal Pradesh For Public Exhibition

Tezpur: Marking a significant spiritual and cultural occasion for the Buddhist community in Arunachal Pradesh, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in Tawang from the National Museum in New Delhi on Saturday for a public exhibition.

The relics originate from the ancient Piprahwa Stupa in present-day Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an archaeological site closely associated with ancient Kapilavastu, the homeland of the Shakya clan to which Lord Buddha belonged.

Welcoming the arrival of the relics, Chief Minister Pema Khandu described them as an immense honour for the state, expressing hope that the historic occasion would deepen people's commitment to the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha on compassion, peace, wisdom and universal brotherhood.

In a social media message, Khandu also expressed deep gratitude to the Dalai Lama for his special message, prayers and good wishes on the exposition of the sacred relics at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery.

In his October 19 message, the Dalai Lama expressed happiness over the opportunity being provided to devotees in Arunachal Pradesh to pay their respects to the holy relics. He noted that the relics would remain on display for three weeks from the end of October, with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture.

Describing the public exhibition of the sacred relics as a source of positive merit, the Dalai Lama observed that such an occasion could inspire inner peace and devotion among devotees.

However, he emphasised that the significance of the exposition should go beyond receiving spiritual blessings and expressed hope that devotees would use the opportunity to deepen their understanding of Buddhism through study, reflection and practice.