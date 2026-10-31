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Sacred Relics Of Lord Buddha Reach Arunachal Pradesh For Public Exhibition

The Dalai Lama expressed happiness over the opportunity being provided to devotees and said such an occasion could inspire inner peace and devotion among them.

CM Pema Khandu reveives the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from a monk in Tawang.
CM Pema Khandu reveives the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from a monk in Tawang. (X | @PemaKhanduBJP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Tezpur: Marking a significant spiritual and cultural occasion for the Buddhist community in Arunachal Pradesh, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in Tawang from the National Museum in New Delhi on Saturday for a public exhibition.

The relics originate from the ancient Piprahwa Stupa in present-day Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an archaeological site closely associated with ancient Kapilavastu, the homeland of the Shakya clan to which Lord Buddha belonged.

Welcoming the arrival of the relics, Chief Minister Pema Khandu described them as an immense honour for the state, expressing hope that the historic occasion would deepen people's commitment to the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha on compassion, peace, wisdom and universal brotherhood.

In a social media message, Khandu also expressed deep gratitude to the Dalai Lama for his special message, prayers and good wishes on the exposition of the sacred relics at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery.

In his October 19 message, the Dalai Lama expressed happiness over the opportunity being provided to devotees in Arunachal Pradesh to pay their respects to the holy relics. He noted that the relics would remain on display for three weeks from the end of October, with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture.

Describing the public exhibition of the sacred relics as a source of positive merit, the Dalai Lama observed that such an occasion could inspire inner peace and devotion among devotees.

However, he emphasised that the significance of the exposition should go beyond receiving spiritual blessings and expressed hope that devotees would use the opportunity to deepen their understanding of Buddhism through study, reflection and practice.

Highlighting the practical relevance of Buddha's teachings in everyday life, the Dalai Lama reiterated a simple but profound principle: "If you can, help others. If you cannot, at least refrain from harming them". Referring to his visits to Arunachal Pradesh, the Dalai Lama observed that he had witnessed a steady growth in the study of Buddhism and an increasing appreciation of its benefits among devotees.

Encouraging the people to continue this path, he said a deeper engagement with Buddhist teachings would help them become happier and more warm-hearted while contributing to the spread of peace and compassion in society.

He commended the state government for facilitating the opportunity for devotees to pay homage to the holy relics, stating that the initiative would further contribute to the overall development and well-being of the people of the state.

Expressing gratitude for the Dalai Lama's message, Khandu said the state government remained committed to preserving the rich Buddhist heritage and promoting the values of peace, compassion and harmony.

[with input from Pranab Kumar Das]

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TAGGED:

PEMA KHANDU
NATIONAL MUSEUM
THE DALAI LAMA
BUDHHISM
RELICS OF LORD BUDHHA

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