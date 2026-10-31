Sacred Relics Of Lord Buddha Reach Arunachal Pradesh For Public Exhibition
The Dalai Lama expressed happiness over the opportunity being provided to devotees and said such an occasion could inspire inner peace and devotion among them.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Tezpur: Marking a significant spiritual and cultural occasion for the Buddhist community in Arunachal Pradesh, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in Tawang from the National Museum in New Delhi on Saturday for a public exhibition.
The relics originate from the ancient Piprahwa Stupa in present-day Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an archaeological site closely associated with ancient Kapilavastu, the homeland of the Shakya clan to which Lord Buddha belonged.
Welcoming the arrival of the relics, Chief Minister Pema Khandu described them as an immense honour for the state, expressing hope that the historic occasion would deepen people's commitment to the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha on compassion, peace, wisdom and universal brotherhood.
In a social media message, Khandu also expressed deep gratitude to the Dalai Lama for his special message, prayers and good wishes on the exposition of the sacred relics at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery.
An honour to have Hon’ble Union Minister of Culture, Shri @gssjodhpur Ji, among us in Tawang to witness the inaugural ceremony of the sacred exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery. I sincerely thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his support in making this sacred exposition possible, and Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji for his personal support and cooperation in bringing this spiritual occasion to Arunachal Pradesh. I am equally honoured by the presence of His Eminence Shartse Khensur Jangchup, Choeden Rinpoche and the Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, along with revered monks, spiritual leaders and devotees. May the sacred presence of the Holy Relics bring peace, harmony and well-being to all. Namo Buddhaya!— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 31, 2026
In his October 19 message, the Dalai Lama expressed happiness over the opportunity being provided to devotees in Arunachal Pradesh to pay their respects to the holy relics. He noted that the relics would remain on display for three weeks from the end of October, with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture.
Describing the public exhibition of the sacred relics as a source of positive merit, the Dalai Lama observed that such an occasion could inspire inner peace and devotion among devotees.
However, he emphasised that the significance of the exposition should go beyond receiving spiritual blessings and expressed hope that devotees would use the opportunity to deepen their understanding of Buddhism through study, reflection and practice.
Deeply blessed and grateful to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his gracious message, prayers and good wishes on the exposition of the Holy Relics of Buddha Shakyamuni in Arunachal Pradesh. His Holiness reminds us that the opportunity to see these sacred relics and pay homage is not merely a spiritual occasion to receive blessings, but also an opportunity to deepen our understanding of Buddhism through study, reflection and practice. I am particularly touched by His Holiness’s personal observation during his visits to Arunachal Pradesh, where he has witnessed a steady growth in the study of Buddhism and appreciation of its benefits among devotees. I am deeply humbled by His Holiness’s appreciation of the State Government’s efforts in facilitating this sacred opportunity. We remain committed to preserving our rich Buddhist heritage and promoting the values of peace, compassion and harmony. As the Holy Relics arrive in Arunachal Pradesh, may this sacred exposition inspire our people to not only seek blessings but also practise the timeless teachings of Bhagwan Buddha in their daily lives. With deep reverence and gratitude, we offer our heartfelt prayers and good wishes to His Holiness. #HolyRelicsOfBuddha #HisHoliness #BuddhistHeritage #ArunachalPradesh #PeaceAndCompassion— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 31, 2026
Highlighting the practical relevance of Buddha's teachings in everyday life, the Dalai Lama reiterated a simple but profound principle: "If you can, help others. If you cannot, at least refrain from harming them". Referring to his visits to Arunachal Pradesh, the Dalai Lama observed that he had witnessed a steady growth in the study of Buddhism and an increasing appreciation of its benefits among devotees.
Encouraging the people to continue this path, he said a deeper engagement with Buddhist teachings would help them become happier and more warm-hearted while contributing to the spread of peace and compassion in society.
A historic and deeply humbling moment for Tawang and the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Received the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, Shakyamuni, at Tawang Air Force Station today as they arrived from New Delhi. For Buddhist devotees across the world, these sacred relics represent a profound connection with Lord Buddha, inspiring faith, compassion, wisdom and the pursuit of inner peace.— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 31, 2026
He commended the state government for facilitating the opportunity for devotees to pay homage to the holy relics, stating that the initiative would further contribute to the overall development and well-being of the people of the state.
Expressing gratitude for the Dalai Lama's message, Khandu said the state government remained committed to preserving the rich Buddhist heritage and promoting the values of peace, compassion and harmony.
[with input from Pranab Kumar Das]
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