Sachin Vaze Granted Bail In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder Case
The bail has been granted by a Special NIA Court subject to certain terms and conditions
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Mumbai: In a significant legal development, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court granted bail to Sachin Vaze in the high-profile 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.
Special Judge Chakor S. Baviskar observed that since the other accused persons alleged to have directly participated in the conspiracy to murder and its actual execution, had been granted bail, it was appropriate to grant bail to Vaze as well on the grounds of parity.
Noting the vast scope of the case and the unlikelihood of its conclusion in the near future, the Court held that keeping the accused in custody for an extended period was not justified. Consequently, it ordered Vaze's release upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a local surety of the same amount.
On February 25, 2021, a Scorpio car laden with explosives was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia. Ten days later, on March 5, the body of the car's owner, Mansukh Hiren, was discovered in a creek in Mumbra. He had previously lodged a complaint regarding the theft of his vehicle. Initially, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) handled the investigation, which was subsequently handed over to the NIA in April 2021.
Nine individuals, including the then Assistant Police Inspectors (APIs) Vaze and Pradeep Sharma, were arrested in the case.
Vaze has been in prison for the last five years. His bail application was strongly opposed by the NIA, which claimed that the accused could tamper with evidence and pressure witnesses. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Court granted bail to Vaze subject to certain terms and conditions.
In addition to surrendering his passport to the NIA, Vaze must not enter the limits of the five districts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad until the testimonies of key witnesses have been recorded. Permission to enter these limits will be granted solely for court appearances.
He must provide the NIA and the local Police with an address of residence outside these five districts and an active mobile number. He must report to the local Police station every Sunday. No contact should be made with the witnesses. The Court has also warned that legal action will be taken if these conditions are violated.
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