ETV Bharat / state

Sachin Vaze Granted Bail In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

Special Judge Chakor S. Baviskar observed that since the other accused persons alleged to have directly participated in the conspiracy to murder and its actual execution, had been granted bail, it was appropriate to grant bail to Vaze as well on the grounds of parity.

Noting the vast scope of the case and the unlikelihood of its conclusion in the near future, the Court held that keeping the accused in custody for an extended period was not justified. Consequently, it ordered Vaze's release upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a local surety of the same amount.

On February 25, 2021, a Scorpio car laden with explosives was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia. Ten days later, on March 5, the body of the car's owner, Mansukh Hiren, was discovered in a creek in Mumbra. He had previously lodged a complaint regarding the theft of his vehicle. Initially, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) handled the investigation, which was subsequently handed over to the NIA in April 2021.