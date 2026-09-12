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Sachin Pilot To Reach Chandigarh On Sept 15, Lead March To AAP Minister Harpal Cheema’s House

This demonstration is being held to demand justice for the victim's family in the Gulzar Singh suicide case and the dismissal of the minister.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring meets newly appointed Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot in New Delhi on September 7.
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring meets newly appointed Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot in New Delhi on September 7. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The new in-charge of Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot, will arrive in Chandigarh on September 15 and lead a march to the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

This demonstration is being held to demand justice for the victim's family in the Gulzar Singh suicide case and the dismissal of the minister. According to the Congress, Gulzar Singh, a farmer, had shown the courage to ask the minister a question on the issue of drugs. After this, the farmer was allegedly put under mental pressure and harassed, due to which he died by suicide by swallowing poison.

Pilot issued a statement sharing information about his visit on social media. "The minister's name has been clearly mentioned in the last video recording of Gulzar Singh ji before his death. The victim's family has also alleged that he was not given honour and respect during the last rites. This is a very serious matter that demands an independent investigation," said Pilot.

Pilot said in his statement, "The Congress party demands the immediate dismissal of the minister from office and an immediate, time-bound and independent investigation into every aspect of this entire matter."

Punjab Congress state president and MP from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has also started mobilising party workers. To make Pilot's first visit to Punjab as state Congress incharge a success and to put pressure on the government, Warring has invited all the workers to reach Chandigarh.

He said in his statement, "On September 15, Sachin Pilot ji will lead the Punjab Congress march towards the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Cheema in Chandigarh. We demand justice for the family of late Gulzar Singh ji and accountability from Harpal Cheema and the Aam Aadmi Party government. I appeal to all Congress workers to join us and raise their voice for justice."

Also Read:

  1. Punjab Congress Delegation Meets Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; Raises Concern Over 'Deteriorating' Law And Order In State
  2. Punjab: Congress, AAP Cross Swords Over Death Of Farmer Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister
  3. Punjab Man Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister Dies By Suicide, Oppn Trains Guns On AAP Govt

TAGGED:

SUICIDE OF GULZAR SINGH
SACHIN PILOT
AAP MINISTER
HARPAL SINGH CHEEMA
PILOT TO DEMAND CHEEMA RESIGATION

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