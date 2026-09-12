Sachin Pilot To Reach Chandigarh On Sept 15, Lead March To AAP Minister Harpal Cheema’s House
This demonstration is being held to demand justice for the victim's family in the Gulzar Singh suicide case and the dismissal of the minister.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Chandigarh: The new in-charge of Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot, will arrive in Chandigarh on September 15 and lead a march to the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
This demonstration is being held to demand justice for the victim's family in the Gulzar Singh suicide case and the dismissal of the minister. According to the Congress, Gulzar Singh, a farmer, had shown the courage to ask the minister a question on the issue of drugs. After this, the farmer was allegedly put under mental pressure and harassed, due to which he died by suicide by swallowing poison.
Pilot issued a statement sharing information about his visit on social media. "The minister's name has been clearly mentioned in the last video recording of Gulzar Singh ji before his death. The victim's family has also alleged that he was not given honour and respect during the last rites. This is a very serious matter that demands an independent investigation," said Pilot.
The Punjab Congress leaders and I will be taking out a march to the residence of AAP Minister, Harpal Cheema, on 15 September in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the family of Late Shri Gulzar Singh ji, who committed suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment because he dared to question the Minister about the uncontrollable drug menace in Punjab. His last video recording before his death clearly names the minster. The victim’s family also alleged that they were denied dignity and respect while conducting his final rites. This is a serious matter that demands an independent investigation. The Congress party demands nothing less than the TERMINATION of the minister and an immediate, time-bound, independent inquiry into all aspects of the matter. @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi @RajaBrar_INC @CHARANJITCHANNI @Sukhjinder_INC @Partap_Sbajwa @INCIndia @INCPunjab— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 12, 2026
Pilot said in his statement, "The Congress party demands the immediate dismissal of the minister from office and an immediate, time-bound and independent investigation into every aspect of this entire matter."
Punjab Congress state president and MP from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has also started mobilising party workers. To make Pilot's first visit to Punjab as state Congress incharge a success and to put pressure on the government, Warring has invited all the workers to reach Chandigarh.
He said in his statement, "On September 15, Sachin Pilot ji will lead the Punjab Congress march towards the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Cheema in Chandigarh. We demand justice for the family of late Gulzar Singh ji and accountability from Harpal Cheema and the Aam Aadmi Party government. I appeal to all Congress workers to join us and raise their voice for justice."
Also Read:
- Punjab Congress Delegation Meets Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; Raises Concern Over 'Deteriorating' Law And Order In State
- Punjab: Congress, AAP Cross Swords Over Death Of Farmer Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister
- Punjab Man Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister Dies By Suicide, Oppn Trains Guns On AAP Govt