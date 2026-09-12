ETV Bharat / state

Sachin Pilot To Reach Chandigarh On Sept 15, Lead March To AAP Minister Harpal Cheema’s House

Chandigarh: The new in-charge of Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot, will arrive in Chandigarh on September 15 and lead a march to the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

This demonstration is being held to demand justice for the victim's family in the Gulzar Singh suicide case and the dismissal of the minister. According to the Congress, Gulzar Singh, a farmer, had shown the courage to ask the minister a question on the issue of drugs. After this, the farmer was allegedly put under mental pressure and harassed, due to which he died by suicide by swallowing poison.

Pilot issued a statement sharing information about his visit on social media. "The minister's name has been clearly mentioned in the last video recording of Gulzar Singh ji before his death. The victim's family has also alleged that he was not given honour and respect during the last rites. This is a very serious matter that demands an independent investigation," said Pilot.