ETV Bharat / state

Sachin Ahir Elected Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman After Joining Shiv Sena

Mumbai: A day after switching allegiance from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Sachin Ahir was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The House ratified his appointment during today's proceedings after a nomination filed by J M Abhyankar for the post, which was supported by the MVA, was withdrawn by the opposition leaders. His candidature was previously proposed and seconded by three members. Initially, four nominations had been filed for the post. The nomination of Abhyankar was withdrawn at the request of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Ahir's nomination was proposed by Sanjay Khade, Pravin Darekar and Dr Manisha Kayande, and seconded by Vikram Kale, Dhairyashil Kadam and Ravindra Phatak. With no rival candidate left in the fray, he was declared elected unopposed.

The Deputy Chairman's office is a key constitutional position in the Legislative Council, and key responsibilities include conducting the House's proceedings in the absence of the Chairman and ensuring smooth proceedings in compliance with the rules. His election had been widely anticipated given the Mahayuti alliance's clear majority in the Legislative Council.