Sachin Ahir Elected Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman After Joining Shiv Sena
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir was elected unopposed as Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Mumbai: A day after switching allegiance from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Sachin Ahir was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
The House ratified his appointment during today's proceedings after a nomination filed by J M Abhyankar for the post, which was supported by the MVA, was withdrawn by the opposition leaders. His candidature was previously proposed and seconded by three members. Initially, four nominations had been filed for the post. The nomination of Abhyankar was withdrawn at the request of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil.
Ahir's nomination was proposed by Sanjay Khade, Pravin Darekar and Dr Manisha Kayande, and seconded by Vikram Kale, Dhairyashil Kadam and Ravindra Phatak. With no rival candidate left in the fray, he was declared elected unopposed.
The Deputy Chairman's office is a key constitutional position in the Legislative Council, and key responsibilities include conducting the House's proceedings in the absence of the Chairman and ensuring smooth proceedings in compliance with the rules. His election had been widely anticipated given the Mahayuti alliance's clear majority in the Legislative Council.
Congratulating the newly elected Deputy Chairman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the treasury and opposition benches for the unanimous election.
"The Opposition's decision to withdraw its nomination has upheld the democratic traditions of this House and enabled a unanimous election. This is a matter of joy for democracy," said Fadnavis.
Fadnavis also praised the work done by former Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe for maintaining the dignity of the office during her tenure. "The post of Deputy Chairman is a crucial constitutional position. Upon assuming this office, one must fulfil the responsibility of ensuring justice for every member. I am confident that, drawing on his experience, Ahir will discharge this responsibility impartially and effectively."
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