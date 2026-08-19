ETV Bharat / state

Sabarkantha Police Nab Traffickers Attempting To Sell Month Old Girl

Himatnagar: Sabarkantha Police have busted a child trafficking racket near Rajpur Patia on the Himmatnagar-Idar highway. Five accused, including relatives, were arrested for trying to sell a one-month-old girl to a woman in Mumbai for Rs 1.50 lakh. The Police rescued the girl and admitted her to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital for treatment.

An Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AGTU) team of Sabarkantha Police caught the traffickers red-handed while they were trying to sell a girl child in a white car near Patia in Rajpur village. Following a tip-off, the Police personnel surrounded the car and searched it to find a one-month-old newborn girl. Investigations revealed that, lured by money, a couple identified as Babiben and Popatbhai planned to sell the latter’s niece in Mumbai for Rs 1.5 lakh.

It was found that Devilal Gamar and Sitaram Parmar were acting as the main brokers in the deal, while Praveen Dangi and Dinesh Dangi had introduced the couple to the brokers. A deal was allegedly struck to hand over the girl to a woman named Kavita living in Mumbai. But before this could happen, the Police raided the place and arrested Devilal Gamar, Popat Gamar, Babiben Gamar, Praveen Dharangi and Dinesh Dharangi.

Sources disclosed that investigations also revealed that the accused had previously trafficked 12 children.