Sabarkantha Police Nab Traffickers Attempting To Sell Month Old Girl
While five accused have been arrested, efforts are on to nab the remaining two
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Himatnagar: Sabarkantha Police have busted a child trafficking racket near Rajpur Patia on the Himmatnagar-Idar highway. Five accused, including relatives, were arrested for trying to sell a one-month-old girl to a woman in Mumbai for Rs 1.50 lakh. The Police rescued the girl and admitted her to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital for treatment.
An Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AGTU) team of Sabarkantha Police caught the traffickers red-handed while they were trying to sell a girl child in a white car near Patia in Rajpur village. Following a tip-off, the Police personnel surrounded the car and searched it to find a one-month-old newborn girl. Investigations revealed that, lured by money, a couple identified as Babiben and Popatbhai planned to sell the latter’s niece in Mumbai for Rs 1.5 lakh.
It was found that Devilal Gamar and Sitaram Parmar were acting as the main brokers in the deal, while Praveen Dangi and Dinesh Dangi had introduced the couple to the brokers. A deal was allegedly struck to hand over the girl to a woman named Kavita living in Mumbai. But before this could happen, the Police raided the place and arrested Devilal Gamar, Popat Gamar, Babiben Gamar, Praveen Dharangi and Dinesh Dharangi.
Sources disclosed that investigations also revealed that the accused had previously trafficked 12 children.
The month-old baby girl is currently in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Himmatnagar Civil Hospital, where a special team of doctors is providing her treatment. Because she is underweight, she is being fed special food, and her health is being monitored continuously under Police supervision.
Sources disclosed that the Police recovered four mobile phones and a car besides Rs 2,12,000, from the accused. The court has granted 11-day remand to the five arrested accused, while efforts are underway to arrest the mastermind Sitaram and Mumbai resident Kavita.
Himmatnagar’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Smit Gohil said, "The AHTU team was on patrol and received information that a baby girl was being taken to be sold in a car on the Idar-Himmatnagar highway. Based on this information, five people were seen sitting near the road in Rajpur village. When questioned, they revealed that the month-old baby was to be sold to a person named Kavita in Mumbai, and the deal had been struck for Rs 1.5 lakh. Currently, these individuals have been granted remand, and further investigation is underway."
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