Sabarkantha Farmers Brave Rain To Join Protest Against Urban Development Plan

The HUDA Hatao Coordination Committee has threatened the authorities that political leaders will be gheraoed if the notification for land acquisition is not rescinded soon.

Farmers at the mahapanchayat. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST

Sabarkantha: In a massive show of unity, farmers, cattle herders, and villagers joined the Khedut Mahapanchayat in Kankanol village under Himmatnagar taluka of Gujarat's Sabarkantha on Thursday, braving heavy rain to protest a notification by the Himmatnagar Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to acquire lands for urban development.

Women also joined the protest in large numbers, raising slogans "Remove HUDA-Save Land". With banners in their hands and Gandhi caps on their heads, they expressed their resolve to defend their rights.

Clarifying that the movement is completely apolitical, the farmers declared their sole objective to protect their land and rights. The HUDA Hatao Coordination Committee reported that more than 130 villages have openly supported the protest so far, and more are expected to join in the coming days.

The farmers are not against urban development but oppose provisions under the Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act, 1976, which allows up to 40% acquisition of farmers' land for public purposes without extending any financial compensation. Farmers apprehend that losing such a big chunk of land will hamper their livelihood, dependent mainly on agriculture and animal husbandry. This fear has fuelled the protest.

The protest originally started in 11 villages, but has now spread throughout the district. The committee warned that if the notification was not rescinded within 15 days, farmers would surround the leaders. "Land is our life, and we are ready to make any sacrifice to protect it," they declared.

At the end of the Mahapanchayat, the coordination committee announced that the movement would now be carried forward in a more organised and disciplined manner. "Now we will fight this battle in Bhagat Singh's way," the leaders said. Inspired by the Himmatnagar movement, farmers from several talukas have also pledged their support to the protest.

