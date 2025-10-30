ETV Bharat / state

Sabarkantha Farmers Brave Rain To Join Protest Against Urban Development Plan

Sabarkantha: In a massive show of unity, farmers, cattle herders, and villagers joined the Khedut Mahapanchayat in Kankanol village under Himmatnagar taluka of Gujarat's Sabarkantha on Thursday, braving heavy rain to protest a notification by the Himmatnagar Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to acquire lands for urban development.

Women also joined the protest in large numbers, raising slogans "Remove HUDA-Save Land". With banners in their hands and Gandhi caps on their heads, they expressed their resolve to defend their rights.

Clarifying that the movement is completely apolitical, the farmers declared their sole objective to protect their land and rights. The HUDA Hatao Coordination Committee reported that more than 130 villages have openly supported the protest so far, and more are expected to join in the coming days.