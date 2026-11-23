ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Virtual Queue Scam: Keralam Police Intensify Probe; Cases Against Agencies

The number of pilgrims arriving for darshan during the first six days of the current Mandala season has reportedly fallen considerably compared with the corresponding period last year. ( ETV Bharat )

Pathanamthitta: Keralam Police have intensified their investigation into suspected large-scale irregularities in Sabarimala virtual-queue bookings, with Pampa Police and the cyber-forensics unit examining whether travel agencies and individuals used bulk bookings to corner darshan slots and later cancelled them.

The police have sought detailed booking records from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), including daily data on pilgrims who reserved slots from the beginning of the Mandala season and those who failed to turn up.

Investigators are examining whether the same identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, were used for multiple bookings and whether slots were reserved in bulk. They are also checking the IP addresses, mobile numbers and email IDs linked to such bookings.

The probe will look into the possible use of software bots and virtual private networks (VPNs) to make large-scale reservations. Police are awaiting technical details from the TDB's IT department before deciding on further action.

Pampa Police are planning to register cybercrime cases against travel agencies and individuals found to be involved in bulk bookings.

Meanwhile, the TDB is considering making Aadhaar the sole identity document accepted for virtual-queue reservations to prevent misuse.

Devotees taking selfies before the holy steps (18 steps) (ETV Bharat)

Sharp Fall In Revenue

The number of pilgrims arriving for darshan during the first six days of the current Mandala season has reportedly fallen considerably compared with the corresponding period last year.

On Sunday alone, around 23,000 devotees who had booked virtual-queue slots did not turn up, according to the report. The high number of no-shows has raised concerns over lost revenue for the TDB.

Sales of 'Aravana prasadam' during the first six days have also declined substantially compared with the same period last year. Revenue from other offerings has reportedly fallen as well, amid the lower pilgrim turnout.