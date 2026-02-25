ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala To Undergo Complete Revamp, TDB President Vows To Restore Spiritual Sanctity

Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar said a re-audit is currently underway of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam after it was found that the initial audit was incomplete.

While clarifying that he was not in office when the event was conducted, Jayakumar emphasised that as the current patron, TDB has an obligation to provide clear answers and will not attempt to whitewash any discrepancies or shortcomings found in the report. He noted that various conflicting figures have been recorded, and his administration is working to streamline these into a single, accurate financial statement.

On the sensitive issue of women's entry into Sabarimala, Jayakumar mentioned that the government has yet to reach a final decision on its response to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on March 14. A definitive decision is expected by March 6, which will then be communicated to the court. Though he refrained from disclosing further details at this stage.

Defining the legal status of TDB, he reiterated that it is an autonomous body with the independence to make its own decisions. He clarified that the government only provides a small grant and does not interfere in the Board's internal affairs or rituals. While various government departments assist at Sabarimala, such support is initiated only at the Board's request, and there is no legal provision in the Devaswom Act that allows the government to dictate terms to the Board.

He traced this independence back to the historic covenant issued by the Maharaja of Travancore, which ensured that over a thousand temples would be managed by an independent body of believers, free from political influence, a legacy carried forward by leaders like Mannathu Padmanabhan and R Sankar.