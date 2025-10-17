ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Temple Opens For Thulam Monthly Pooja; Golden Panels Restored And Purified

Pathanamthitta: The doors of the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple were opened for the annual Thulam (Malayalam month) rituals on Friday evening. The Head Priest (Melshanthi) Arun Kumar Namboothiri lit the lamp in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru at 4 PM.

Following the opening, the ritualistic fire (Aazhi) was lit at the base of the holy 18 steps (Pathinettam Padi). The significant event of the day was the reinstallation of the refurbished gold-plated panels on the Dwara Palaka (gatekeeper) sculptures, which commenced at 4:30 PM.

The restoration work was conducted under the observation of several high-ranking officials, including Travancore Devaswom Board President Adv. P. S. Prashanth, Board Members, Sabarimala Special Commissioner R. Jayakrishnan, and police and Devaswom vigilance officers.

A total of 12 gold-plated panels, which were sent to Smart Creations in Chennai for repair and maintenance, were reinstalled. The total weight of the panels when taken for repair was 22.833 kg. The gold content in these panels was 281.200 grams. Upon their return and reinstallation, the total weight of the 12 panels was recorded at 22.876 kg, with the gold content increasing to 290.902 grams—a net gain of 9.702 grams of gold.

The reinstallation was immediately followed by Shuddhi Poojas (purification rituals) led by Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru.