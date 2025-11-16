Sabarimala Temple Opened For 'Mandalam Chirappu' Pilgrimage
The 'Mandalam Chirappu' pilgrimage will commence from Monday with the start of Vrischikam month.
Pathanamthitta: The doors of the Sabarimala temple have been opened for Ayyappa devotees.
The temple was opened by Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, with the current Head Priest (Melshanthi) Arunkumar Namboothiri lighting the lamp. This marks the beginning of the Mandalam-Makara Vilakku pilgrimage season. On the first day, a huge rush of devotees was witnessed at Sannidhanam and Pamba. W
With the start of the 41-day Mandalam festival, Ayyappa temples across the city will resonate with the chants of "Swamy Saranam."
Following the opening of the shrine, the head priest will descend the holy 18 steps (Pathinettam Padi) and light the Aazhi (sacred fire) with the flame from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). The new head priests, who wait below the 18 steps carrying their Irumudikettu (offering bundle), will be escorted to the Sannidhanam. The installation ceremony for the new Sabarimala head priest, Prasad Namboothiri, and the new Malikappuram head priest, Manu Namboothiri, will take place at the Sopanam of the temple at around 6:30 pm.
There will be no special pujas (rituals) on the day. The Mandalam Chirappu will commence tomorrow.
Pilgrimage Details and Arrangements
Start of Pilgrimage: The pilgrimage will formally begin on Monday with the start of the Vrischikam month. The new head priests will open the doors of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples at 3:00 am on Vrischikappulari (the dawn of Vrischikam).
Darshan Timings: Daily darshan will be from 3:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
Mandalam Puja: The Mandalam Puja is on December 27. The temple will close at 10:00 pm on the day.
Makara Vilakku: The temple will reopen on the evening of December 30 for the Makara Vilakku season. Makara Vilakku is on January 14.
Closing: The temple will close on January 20, marking the end of the pilgrimage season.
Booking and Facilities
Online Booking: A maximum of 70,000 devotees can book darshan online per day. Virtual Q bookings are full until December 2.
Spot Booking: An additional 20,000 devotees can avail darshan through spot booking.
Daily Limit: A total of 90,000 devotees are permitted to have darshan each day.
Rest Facilities: This year, ten walkways (nadappanthals) have been arranged in Pamba to allow 10,000 people to rest simultaneously.
Spot Booking Locations: Spot booking facilities are set up at Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumeli, Vandiperiyar Satram, and Chengannur.
Online Portal: Online booking is mandatory for darshan and can be done through the official website: www.sabarimalaonline.org
