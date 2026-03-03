ETV Bharat / state

In SC, Travancore Devaswom Board To Oppose Women's Entry In Sabarimala Temple

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to oppose the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala Temple. The board will inform the Supreme Court that it now supports protecting traditional customs at the temple.

TDB President K Jayakumar announced the decision at a press conference on Monday. He said the board would file a fresh affidavit before the Supreme Court on March 14, as directed by the court. The matter will be heard by a nine-judge Constitution Bench, which has asked all concerned parties to state their positions clearly.

According to Jayakumar, the board now believes that the entry of young women should be restricted in keeping with long-standing temple traditions. He added that any final decision on temple rituals should be taken only after detailed consultations with the temple's traditional head priests and the devotee community.

This marks a sharp departure from the board's earlier position. In 2018 and 2019, after the Supreme Court allowed women of all age groups to enter Sabrimala, the TDB filed an affidavit supporting the verdict. That decision led to widespread protests across Kerala and became a major political issue.