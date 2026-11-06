ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Pilgrims To Get Direct AC KSRTC Bus Services From Keralam Airports To Pamba

Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala pilgrims arriving by air will soon be able to travel directly from Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airports to Pamba, with the Keralam State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) planning dedicated air-conditioned bus services for the 2026–27 Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season commencing from November 17.

The initiative was finalised following discussions between KSRTC officials and airport authorities. Transport Minister C P John announced the proposed services at a function to flag off newly introduced wet-leased buses at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot.

Under the proposed schedule, the service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will depart for Pamba at 9.30 PM. The return bus will leave Pamba in time to reach the airport by 7 PM.

From Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery, the bus to Pamba will depart at 8.30 PM, with the return service similarly scheduled to reach the airport by 7 PM.

Special waiting and rest facilities will be arranged at both airports to assist arriving pilgrims. Tickets will be available through the KSRTC online booking portal, while flight-booking websites are also expected to provide links for bus reservations. Groups will have the option of chartering buses.

KSRTC also plans to install live flight schedule displays at the Pamba bus station to help pilgrims coordinate their onward journeys.