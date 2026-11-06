Sabarimala Pilgrims To Get Direct AC KSRTC Bus Services From Keralam Airports To Pamba
KSRTC plans airport-to-Pamba connectivity for the 2026–27 Mandalam-Makaravilakku season; special waiting facilities and online bookings proposed
Published : November 6, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala pilgrims arriving by air will soon be able to travel directly from Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airports to Pamba, with the Keralam State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) planning dedicated air-conditioned bus services for the 2026–27 Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season commencing from November 17.
The initiative was finalised following discussions between KSRTC officials and airport authorities. Transport Minister C P John announced the proposed services at a function to flag off newly introduced wet-leased buses at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot.
Under the proposed schedule, the service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will depart for Pamba at 9.30 PM. The return bus will leave Pamba in time to reach the airport by 7 PM.
From Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery, the bus to Pamba will depart at 8.30 PM, with the return service similarly scheduled to reach the airport by 7 PM.
Special waiting and rest facilities will be arranged at both airports to assist arriving pilgrims. Tickets will be available through the KSRTC online booking portal, while flight-booking websites are also expected to provide links for bus reservations. Groups will have the option of chartering buses.
KSRTC also plans to install live flight schedule displays at the Pamba bus station to help pilgrims coordinate their onward journeys.
Five New Wet-Leased Buses Introduced
Separately, KSRTC has introduced five wet-leased buses — two air-conditioned and three non-AC vehicles — to strengthen long-distance passenger services. Minister C P John flagged off the buses at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot.
The buses will operate on three routes from the Thiruvananthapuram Central unit: Two services to Palakkad.
The AC bus to Palakkad will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 12.30 AM and reach its destination at 9.40 AM. The return service will depart Palakkad at 1.45 PM and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 PM. The ticket fare is ₹467.
The non-AC Palakkad service will depart at 7.30 AM and arrive at 5.15 PM. Its return journey will begin at 10.45 PM, with the fare fixed at ₹411.
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