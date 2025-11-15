ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Pilgrimage Set to Begin Amid High Security And New Administration

Pattanamthitta: The revered Sabarimala Dharma Sastha Temple is scheduled to open its doors on Sunday, marking the beginning of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The hill shrine, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, will open at 5:00 PM in the presence of the Tantri (chief priest), Kantararu Mahesh Mohanaru.

The opening ritual will be performed by the outgoing Melsanthi (head priest), Arun Kumar Namboothiri. Following the ceremonial opening, the Melsanthi will descend the sacred 18 steps (Pathinettampadi) to light the Aazhi (the holy bonfire) using the flame brought from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

A significant ceremony will follow, with the installation of the new head priests. The outgoing Melsanthi will lead the designated priests, who will be waiting with their Irumudikettu (traditional offering bundle), up to the Sannidhanam. E. D. Prasad will be installed as the new Sabarimala Melsanthi, and M. G. Manu will take charge as the Melsanthi of the Malikappuram Temple. The consecration (Avishekam) of the new Sabarimala Melsanthi will take place at the temple Sopanam around 6:30 PM.

Though the temple opens on Sunday, formal rituals and the commencement of the pilgrimage with the opening of the doors by the new priests will begin at 3:00 AM on Monday, marking the Vrischikam month.

Travancore Devaswom Board Gets New Leadership

The preparations for the major pilgrimage season are being overseen by a newly appointed administrative committee of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar was sworn in as the President, and former minister K. Raju as a member, for a two-year term.

The new TDB administration faces the immediate and critical challenge of restoring the credibility of the temple administration, particularly in light of the ongoing SIT probe into the gold misappropriation case at Sabarimala. Mr Jayakumar, with his prior experience as the Master Plan Chairman and Special Officer for Sabarimala, is expected to focus heavily on ensuring a smooth and corruption-free pilgrimage season.