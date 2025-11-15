Sabarimala Pilgrimage Set to Begin Amid High Security And New Administration
Published : November 15, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
Pattanamthitta: The revered Sabarimala Dharma Sastha Temple is scheduled to open its doors on Sunday, marking the beginning of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The hill shrine, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, will open at 5:00 PM in the presence of the Tantri (chief priest), Kantararu Mahesh Mohanaru.
The opening ritual will be performed by the outgoing Melsanthi (head priest), Arun Kumar Namboothiri. Following the ceremonial opening, the Melsanthi will descend the sacred 18 steps (Pathinettampadi) to light the Aazhi (the holy bonfire) using the flame brought from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).
A significant ceremony will follow, with the installation of the new head priests. The outgoing Melsanthi will lead the designated priests, who will be waiting with their Irumudikettu (traditional offering bundle), up to the Sannidhanam. E. D. Prasad will be installed as the new Sabarimala Melsanthi, and M. G. Manu will take charge as the Melsanthi of the Malikappuram Temple. The consecration (Avishekam) of the new Sabarimala Melsanthi will take place at the temple Sopanam around 6:30 PM.
Though the temple opens on Sunday, formal rituals and the commencement of the pilgrimage with the opening of the doors by the new priests will begin at 3:00 AM on Monday, marking the Vrischikam month.
Travancore Devaswom Board Gets New Leadership
The preparations for the major pilgrimage season are being overseen by a newly appointed administrative committee of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar was sworn in as the President, and former minister K. Raju as a member, for a two-year term.
The new TDB administration faces the immediate and critical challenge of restoring the credibility of the temple administration, particularly in light of the ongoing SIT probe into the gold misappropriation case at Sabarimala. Mr Jayakumar, with his prior experience as the Master Plan Chairman and Special Officer for Sabarimala, is expected to focus heavily on ensuring a smooth and corruption-free pilgrimage season.
Security and Pilgrim Facilities Enhanced
Security and crowd management have been a key focus. State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar IPS and other top officials reviewed the arrangements at Nilakkal, Pamba, and Sannidhanam, and the Police Control Room at Nilakkal was officially inaugurated. A similar control room has also started functioning at the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief’s office to monitor traffic and crowd flow.
Booking System: Online booking via www.sabarimalaonline.org is mandatory for darshan. The daily quota is set at 70,000 pilgrims through online booking and an additional 20,000 through spot booking at centres in Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumeli, Vandiperiyar Satram, and Chengannur.
Crowd Control: Permanent barricades have been erected at Nilakkal, where pilgrims alight from buses to regulate their movement. Large marquees (panthalas) have been constructed at Nilakkal and Pamba for devotees.
Welfare Measures: The TDB has made extensive arrangements for pilgrim welfare, including the 24-hour availability of biscuits and medicated drinking water for those waiting in line. Special queue systems are in place for women and children.
Medical Aid: A free 24-hour Physiotherapy Centre is operational at Sannidhanam to aid pilgrims with body aches after the strenuous climb. Off-road ambulances will be stationed at Pamba and Sannidhanam.
Food & Monitoring: Free, quality meals (Annadanam) will be available at Malikappuram. A dedicated monitoring system has been implemented to curb the exploitation of pilgrims by dolly/porter services.
