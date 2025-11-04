ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season: E-Booking For Pooja, Accommodation Opens On November 5

Pathanamthitta: In view of the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has introduced several additional online facilities for devotees. Online booking for poojas (ritual offerings) and accommodation at Sannidhanam will start from Wednesday (November 5).

Devotees can visit www.onlinetdb.com to book poojas and accommodation at Sannidhanam. Virtual queue booking for darshan during the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season has commenced at 5 pm on November 1. Slots for the same can be booked through sabarimalaonline.org. The TDB has informed that slots for up to 70,000 devotees per day can be booked through the website.

Real-time booking centres will also be available at Vandiperiyar Sannidhanam Guest House (Sathram), Erumeli, Nilakkal, and Pamba. A maximum of 20,000 devotees per day will be allowed darshan through real-time booking.

Last year, accident insurance coverage for devotees was limited to deaths caused by accidents in four districts. From this pilgrimage season onward, the coverage has been extended across Kerala. Any devotee who meets with an accident anywhere in the state during the pilgrimage will be eligible for insurance coverage up to Rs five lakh.