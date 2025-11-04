Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season: E-Booking For Pooja, Accommodation Opens On November 5
The Rs five-lakh insurance coverage for devotees in case of an accident has been expanded to the entire state from just four districts last year.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: In view of the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has introduced several additional online facilities for devotees. Online booking for poojas (ritual offerings) and accommodation at Sannidhanam will start from Wednesday (November 5).
Devotees can visit www.onlinetdb.com to book poojas and accommodation at Sannidhanam. Virtual queue booking for darshan during the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season has commenced at 5 pm on November 1. Slots for the same can be booked through sabarimalaonline.org. The TDB has informed that slots for up to 70,000 devotees per day can be booked through the website.
Real-time booking centres will also be available at Vandiperiyar Sannidhanam Guest House (Sathram), Erumeli, Nilakkal, and Pamba. A maximum of 20,000 devotees per day will be allowed darshan through real-time booking.
Last year, accident insurance coverage for devotees was limited to deaths caused by accidents in four districts. From this pilgrimage season onward, the coverage has been extended across Kerala. Any devotee who meets with an accident anywhere in the state during the pilgrimage will be eligible for insurance coverage up to Rs five lakh.
Additionally, transportation costs for repatriating the mortal remains will also be covered. It will be up to Rs 30,000 within the state and Rs 1 lakh for those outside. This year, insurance protection will also cover permanent and daily-wage employees of the Devaswom Board on Sabarimala duty, as well as employees of other government departments working there.
Until now, devotees who died due to natural causes, such as a heart attack or stroke, along the Nilakkal–Sannidhanam route were not eligible for compensation. From this year onward, a new Pilgrim Welfare Fund will provide Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to the families of devotees who die a natural death during the pilgrimage.
The TDB has stated that the Virtual Queue Booking ID will be considered the primary document for availing insurance benefits. Hence, devotees are encouraged to make use of the online booking system. The Sabarimala pilgrimage calendar for this season has also been released.
