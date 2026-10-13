Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Photography, Drones And Roadside Cooking Banned
Pathanamthitta District Collector A Nizamudeen has prohibited unauthorised roadside vending along the pilgrimage route from Pamba to Sannidhanam from November 11 to January 25, 2027.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Pathanamthitta (Keralam): The Pathanamthitta district administration has imposed a series of restrictions ahead of the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, including a ban on photography and videography inside the Nalambalam at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal, unauthorised drone operations, roadside cooking and unauthorised vending along key pilgrimage routes.
issued the orders as part of measures to strengthen security, manage crowds and ensure the safety of pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage season.
Photography and videography are prohibited inside the Nalambalam at the three locations. Activities carried out for official and security purposes will be exempted, subject to prior permission from the competent authorities. The administration said unrestricted camera use could obstruct the smooth movement and darshan of pilgrims, increase crowding and raise the risk of accidents.
The use of drones for non-official purposes has been prohibited at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and adjoining forest areas throughout the pilgrimage season. Security agencies may operate drones for official purposes only after obtaining prior permission from the District Police Chief.
The restrictions are intended to protect pilgrims' safety and privacy, prevent interference with security arrangements and minimise disturbance to wildlife in the ecologically sensitive forest areas surrounding Sabarimala.
The Collector has prohibited unauthorised roadside vending along the pilgrimage route from Pamba to Sannidhanam from November 11 to January 25, 2027.
Tying up and grazing cattle along the roadside stretch from Vadaserikara to Attathodu have also been prohibited. Hotels operating between Laha and Sannidhanam will be permitted to store a maximum of five gas cylinders at a time during the pilgrimage period.
The unsafe storage of gas cylinders in public places has been strictly prohibited. Cooking near vehicles parked along roads leading to Sabarimala, including at Nilakkal and other parking areas, is also banned.
Eateries along the pilgrimage route from Laha to Sannidhanam have been prohibited from storing, preparing or selling non-vegetarian food during the specified period.
With the Mandala season approaching, the district administration has intensified preparations in coordination with various departments. Officials have stressed that security requirements will not be compromised while ensuring essential facilities for devotees.
The measures are also intended to maintain cleanliness and enforce the green protocol across Sabarimala and its surrounding areas, facilitating a safe and orderly pilgrimage during the expected surge in devotees.
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