Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Kerala HC Caps Spot Bookings To 5,000 Amid Surge

Ernakulam: The Devaswom Bench of the Kerala High Court has put a cap on the daily spot bookings for the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple at a maximum of 5,000 persons until Monday.

Justices A Raja Vijayaraghavan and K.V. Jayakumar issued the directions in response to various petitions related to the pilgrimage seeking to manage the overwhelming influx of pilgrims for the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season. The court also mandates that the Forest Department cap the number of pilgrims using the forest path route at 5,000 daily.

Earlier, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had already reduced the daily spot booking limit to 20,000 as pilgrim numbers spiralled out of control. The TDB had also decided to open seven additional counters at Nilakkal to ease congestion at Pamba. However, the latest judicial intervention enforces a stricter limit of 5,000 spot bookings per day until the designated Monday to ensure crowd control is fully effective. The court earlier in the day had emphasised the need for scientific methods to regulate the flow of devotees.

Following the court's instruction, the TDB announced rigorous measures. Spot bookings will be available at one counter in Pamba and the seven newly operational counters at Nilakkal. Officials affirmed that under no circumstances would the number of spot bookings exceed the court-mandated 5,000. These passes will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The Board further stated that the cap could be considered for an increase to 10,000 after reviewing the situation at the Sannidhanam (main temple complex). Virtual Queue bookings for the entire month have already been completed.

To manage pilgrims exceeding the daily limit, authorities are arranging accommodation facilities at Nilakkal for those who need to delay their darshan (viewing) until the next day. The existing queue complexes are being made fully functional, ensuring that pilgrims who rest there do not lose their place in the line. Extra staff have been deployed to these complexes to provide drinking water, light snacks, and chukku kaapi (dry ginger coffee).