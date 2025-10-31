ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Pilgrim Season Virtual Queue Booking Will Start On November 1

A maximum of 70,000 devotees can book slots through the virtual queue website in a day.

Sabarimala
File photo of Sabarimala temple (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 9:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
Pathanamthitta: As part of the Sabarimala Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage, virtual queue booking for devotees will begin on Saturday, November 1, from 5 pm. Slots for darshan can be booked through the website sabarimalaonline.org. A maximum of 70,000 devotees can book slots through the virtual queue website in a day.

The Devaswom Board has completed the official procedures related to this. There will also be real-time booking centres at Vandiperiyar Satram, Erumeli, Nilakkal and Pampa. A maximum of 20,000 devotees will be allowed to have darshan through real-time booking in a day.

Insurance Coverage For Devotees

Last year, the accident insurance coverage for pilgrims was only for accidental deaths in 4 districts. Since this pilgrimage season, Ayyappa devotees in Kerala have been provided with a cover of Rs 5 lakh in case of any accident during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. In addition, ambulance expenses of up to Rs 30,000 within Kerala and up to Rs 1 lakh outside Kerala are being provided for bringing the bodies of the deceased back home.

Also, from this year, insurance coverage will be provided to the permanent and daily wage employees of the Devaswom Board, who look after Sabarimala duty, as well as employees of other government departments. There was no compensation for those who died due to natural diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, on the pilgrimage route from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam. However, from this year, a Pilgrim Welfare Fund will be started, which will provide financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to those who die due to natural diseases.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has informed that as many devotees as possible should utilize the online booking system, as the online virtual queue booking ID is considered as the basic document for obtaining insurance coverage.

