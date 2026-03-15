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Sabarimala Opens For Meenam Poojas; Annual Festival To Start From March 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple has opened its doors for the monthly poojas of the Malayalam month of Meenam. Head priest (Melsanthi) ED Prasad opened the sanctum sanctorum and lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of chief priest (Thantri) Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu at 5 pm on Saturday, followed by the lighting of the sacred fire (Aazhi) below the holy 18 steps.

Devotees will be allowed darshan from 5 am on Sunday, marking the first day of Meenam, on which special rituals, including Kalabhabhishekam and Padipooja, will commence. The temple will close on March 19 at 10 pm after concluding the monthly poojas, only to reopen on March 22 at 5 pm for the annual temple festival.

The ceremonial flag hoisting (Kodiyettu), which marks the formal beginning of the festival, will take place on March 23. The festivities will culminate with the Pallivetta on March 31 and the holy bath (Aarattu) at the Pamba river on April 1. The Aarattu procession is scheduled to leave Sannidhanam at 9 am, and the temple will close for the season at 10 pm after the return of the procession.

From March 23 onwards, major daily rituals like Sreebhoothabali and Utsavabali will be performed, with special facilities for devotees to witness the Utsavabali. Pilgrims can also partake in regular offerings such as Neyyabhishekam, Ashtabhishekam, Pushpabhishekam, and Kalabhabhishekam.

Following the evening Deeparadhana and Athazhapooja, the idol of the deity will be taken out for the Sreebali procession, accompanied by traditional percussion and sacred chants. The traditional royal hunt, Pallivetta, will be held at Saramkuthi on the night of March 31, drawing massive crowds to welcome the returning deity.

After the Aarattu ceremony on April 1, devotees will have a rare opportunity to directly make 'Para' offerings before the deity at the Pamba Ganapathy Temple.

Anticipating a massive influx of pilgrims from neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has made extensive arrangements.