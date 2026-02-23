ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | 'Sabarimala Management Completely Unprofessional', Says TDB Chief As He Vows To End Corruption

By K Saseendran

Kozhikode: President of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), K Jayakumar, has criticised the current management of Sabrimala, calling it "completely unprofessional" and affected by deep-rooted corruption.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Jayakumar said that the problems at the hill shrine are not political but administrative. He vowed to clean up the system.

Jayakumar, former Devaswom Commissioner, said that he has observed the functioning of Sabrimala for decades. According to him, a particular group has long treated the temple of Lord Ayyappa as a 'gold mine' and tried to make illegal profits. He alleged that corruption has spread to different levels of the system, with some people believing it is their right to exploit the temple's huge income.

As TDB President, he said he is determined to remove corruption completely and bring transparency to the administration. Speaking about the chaos during the peak pilgrimage season, Jayakumar said that despite crores of devotees visiting every year, planning remains weak and unprofessional. He pointed out that even the Kerala High Court has expressed concern over repeated lapses in management. However, he said that little improvement has been made so far.