Exclusive | 'Sabarimala Management Completely Unprofessional', Says TDB Chief As He Vows To End Corruption
TDB plans AI-based crowd control like Kumbh Mela, better facilities, infrastructure audit, and multilingual staff to improve devotee experience at Sabrimala.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
By K Saseendran
Kozhikode: President of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), K Jayakumar, has criticised the current management of Sabrimala, calling it "completely unprofessional" and affected by deep-rooted corruption.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Jayakumar said that the problems at the hill shrine are not political but administrative. He vowed to clean up the system.
Jayakumar, former Devaswom Commissioner, said that he has observed the functioning of Sabrimala for decades. According to him, a particular group has long treated the temple of Lord Ayyappa as a 'gold mine' and tried to make illegal profits. He alleged that corruption has spread to different levels of the system, with some people believing it is their right to exploit the temple's huge income.
As TDB President, he said he is determined to remove corruption completely and bring transparency to the administration. Speaking about the chaos during the peak pilgrimage season, Jayakumar said that despite crores of devotees visiting every year, planning remains weak and unprofessional. He pointed out that even the Kerala High Court has expressed concern over repeated lapses in management. However, he said that little improvement has been made so far.
"To change this, the TDB has started early preparation for the next pilgrimage season. The Board held its first planning meeting for the coming year on February 6 to avoid last-minute arrangements," Jayakumar said.
Jayakumar said that the focus will now be on year-round planning instead of crisis management. "One of the key proposals is to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based crowd management systems, similar to those used during the Kumbh Mela," he said. According to him, the system will inform devotees about waiting times and expected darshan schedules, reducing confusion and anxiety in long queues.
Jayakumar also announced steps to improve basic facilities along the trekking route. The Board plans to provide drinking water, snacks, and toilets at regular intervals and develop resting facilities at Sannidhanam for over 20,000 devotees. An infrastructure audit will also be conducted to renovate old buildings.
He highlighted that more than 50 per cent of Sabrimala's revenue comes from devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. However, many face language barriers. The Board plans to appoint trained staff who can communicate in major South Indian languages to make pilgrims feel welcome.
In a major policy decision, Jayakumar said, "The temple will no longer accept random private sponsorships. If needed, only reputed, tax-paying companies will be invited through official advertisements." Referring to recent controversies, including the arrest of a Tantri, he called it a 'divine signal' for reform and said strict action has begun against malpractices such as the unauthorised sale of sanctified ghee.
Also Read