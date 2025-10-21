Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Submits Sealed Report As HC Launches Suo Motu Case
The Kerala High Court observed that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan, was not acting alone, urging the SIT to uncover larger forces behind the gold theft.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has hinted at the involvement of “big forces” behind the Sabarimala gold theft, observing that prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti was only the “last link in a large chain.” The court emphasized that the theft was not an isolated act but part of a deeper conspiracy, warranting a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case submitted its interim report in a sealed cover before the High Court on Tuesday during in-camera proceedings, attended only by the bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K.V. Jayakumar. Sources said the report details the current status of the probe into the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple and outlines the investigative progress made so far.
To preserve the confidentiality of the probe, the High Court has suo motu registered a fresh petition, excluding the current petitioners, Unnikrishnan Potti and the firm Smart Creations. The new petition includes the Kerala government, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), and the state police as parties. The court observed that the conduct of the then TDB President and Devaswom Commissioner during the period of the gold theft appeared suspicious, particularly their stance seen as favorable to Potti. It further noted possible violations of the Devaswom Manual and directed the SIT to scrutinize all communications and records from the two years surrounding the theft.
The bench reminded that the credibility of not just the Kerala Police but also the High Court itself rests on the outcome of this investigation. The matter will be heard again next month.
The controversy dates back to 2019, when the gold-plated copper claddings of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala were removed for renovation without informing the court. A subsequent Devaswom Vigilance report revealed major lapses and prompted the High Court to form the SIT and order a comprehensive criminal investigation. Two separate cases were later registered: one concerning the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and another involving the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame, with ten individuals, including Potti and several TDB officials, named as accused.
Potti, a Bengaluru-based businessman who had sponsored the electroplating of the temple’s gold plates, was arrested earlier in the case. Recently, the SIT also questioned his associate, Anantha Subramanian, who allegedly received the gold plates from Sannidhanam in 2019 and later handed them to an individual named Nagesh in Hyderabad on Potti’s instructions. Subramanian’s name appeared in the vigilance report, and the SIT suspects he was deeply aware of Potti’s dealings.
However, concerns have been raised that the probe remains limited to lower-level accused, as several senior Devaswom Board officials, including Murari Babu, have yet to be questioned. Critics fear this reluctance stems from apprehensions that the trail could extend to the higher echelons of the Board and political establishment.
Meanwhile, the inventory of valuables at Sabarimala is ongoing under the supervision of retired Justice K.T. Sankaran, as directed by the High Court earlier this year. The SIT has been tasked with filing its final report within six weeks, ensuring that every link in the chain, from Potti to potential institutional involvement, is thoroughly examined.