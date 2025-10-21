ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Submits Sealed Report As HC Launches Suo Motu Case

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has hinted at the involvement of “big forces” behind the Sabarimala gold theft, observing that prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti was only the “last link in a large chain.” The court emphasized that the theft was not an isolated act but part of a deeper conspiracy, warranting a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case submitted its interim report in a sealed cover before the High Court on Tuesday during in-camera proceedings, attended only by the bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K.V. Jayakumar. Sources said the report details the current status of the probe into the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple and outlines the investigative progress made so far.

To preserve the confidentiality of the probe, the High Court has suo motu registered a fresh petition, excluding the current petitioners, Unnikrishnan Potti and the firm Smart Creations. The new petition includes the Kerala government, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), and the state police as parties. The court observed that the conduct of the then TDB President and Devaswom Commissioner during the period of the gold theft appeared suspicious, particularly their stance seen as favorable to Potti. It further noted possible violations of the Devaswom Manual and directed the SIT to scrutinize all communications and records from the two years surrounding the theft.

The bench reminded that the credibility of not just the Kerala Police but also the High Court itself rests on the outcome of this investigation. The matter will be heard again next month.