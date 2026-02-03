ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: Unruly Scenes Rock Kerala Assembly; Opposition Boycotts Session

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos on Tuesday as the ruling front and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) clashed over allegations of the Sabarimala gold theft case investigations being deliberately derailed.

The proceedings were marred by physical confrontations, war of words involving references to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and a subsequent boycott by the Opposition.

The disruptive scenes unfolded during the Question Hour, escalating when members of the Opposition attempted to storm the Speaker’s dais. The situation deteriorated after Aluva MLA Anwar Sadat tried to vault over the wooden barricade separating the well of the House from the podium to bypass the security cordon. In a dramatic breach of protocol, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan managed to slip past the marshals and reached the steps of the Speaker’s chair, leading to a scuffle. The Opposition alleged that the Watch and Ward staff used excessive force and physically assaulted members while confiscating banners, a claim the state government has vehemently denied.

Tension had been simmering over the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, but the situation deteriorated following a verbal duel between the treasury and opposition benches. After the UDF members sang a parody song questioning "who stole the gold," Minister for General Education V Sivankutty retaliated with a controversial remark linking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to gold smuggling, implying that the Congress leadership was the beneficiary of such thefts. The remark provoked the Opposition members, who rushed to the well of the House, blocking Speaker A N Shamseer with banners.