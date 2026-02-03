Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: Unruly Scenes Rock Kerala Assembly; Opposition Boycotts Session
V D Satheesan accused the government of deliberately delaying the filing of chargesheet in Sabarimala gold theft case to help accused secure statutory bail
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos on Tuesday as the ruling front and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) clashed over allegations of the Sabarimala gold theft case investigations being deliberately derailed.
The proceedings were marred by physical confrontations, war of words involving references to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and a subsequent boycott by the Opposition.
The disruptive scenes unfolded during the Question Hour, escalating when members of the Opposition attempted to storm the Speaker’s dais. The situation deteriorated after Aluva MLA Anwar Sadat tried to vault over the wooden barricade separating the well of the House from the podium to bypass the security cordon. In a dramatic breach of protocol, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan managed to slip past the marshals and reached the steps of the Speaker’s chair, leading to a scuffle. The Opposition alleged that the Watch and Ward staff used excessive force and physically assaulted members while confiscating banners, a claim the state government has vehemently denied.
Tension had been simmering over the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, but the situation deteriorated following a verbal duel between the treasury and opposition benches. After the UDF members sang a parody song questioning "who stole the gold," Minister for General Education V Sivankutty retaliated with a controversial remark linking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to gold smuggling, implying that the Congress leadership was the beneficiary of such thefts. The remark provoked the Opposition members, who rushed to the well of the House, blocking Speaker A N Shamseer with banners.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan accused the government of deliberately delaying the filing of the chargesheet to help the accused, including CPI(M) functionaries and prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, secure statutory bail. Satheesan argued that the investigation team, allegedly under pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office, had failed to file the chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period. He cited recent court observations regarding the delay in forensic analysis of key evidence, including the "Dwarapalaka" idol, as proof that the probe was being compromised to destroy evidence.
Rejecting these allegations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the protests as "antics" intended to mask the Opposition’s political insecurity. He clarified that the investigation was proceeding under the direct supervision of a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court, which had expressed satisfaction with the special investigation team's progress. Vijayan noted that the adverse remarks cited by the Opposition were made by a Single Bench while considering bail applications and did not reflect the view of the monitoring Division Bench.
Following the adjournment, the UDF announced a boycott of the session, stating they could not cooperate with a government allegedly complicit in looting temple wealth. Raising banners that accused the LDF government of "alchemy that turns gold into copper," the Opposition continued their protest outside the Assembly hall, where two MLAs have been staging a satyagraha.
Speaker Shamseer later criticised the mode of protest, stating that while dissent is democratic, blocking the Chair and challenging the authority of the House was unacceptable.
