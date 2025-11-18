Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe: SIT Concludes 10-Hour Forensic Inspection At Sannidhanam
Published : November 18, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case successfully concluded its intense, 10-hour inspection at the Sannidhanam early Tuesday morning.
The inspection involved removing and examining the gold-plated panels of the Dwarapalaka sculptures and other sections of the Sopanam (holy steps) to collect forensic samples, a procedure mandated by the High Court. Following the completion of the inspection, which began yesterday after the noon puja, the gold panels were reinstalled in the early hours of the morning.
Expert teams collected samples from the door panels and the gold-plated sections surrounding the Sree Kovil (sanctum sanctorum). The main goal is to test the age and composition of the gold to determine if any panels are counterfeit.
The investigation specifically intends to distinguish between the gold plating donated by the UB Group in 1998 and the work commissioned in 2019 from Unnikrishnan Potti. The evidence gathered will be reported by the special team directly to the High Court for further legal action.
Temple Witnesses Massive Pilgrim Rush
Meanwhile, the temple is witnessing a massive rush of devotees since the temple opened for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival, with the total number of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine surpassing one lakh, as per official figures.
Due to the huge crowds, devotees are taking over 12 hours to complete their darshan and descend the hill. Crowd control measures are currently implemented at Pamba and Marakkoottam. According to ADGP S. Sreejith, over 1,36,000 pilgrims had already visited the temple as of November 16 evening. Around 55,000 pilgrims arrived on the first day alone. The police officer added that a total of 18,000 police officers will be deployed during the current pilgrimage season. Nearly 3,500 police personnel are currently stationed across Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilakkal to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.
The maximum permitted limit for daily darshan is 90,000 pilgrims (70,000 via Virtual Queue and 20,000 via spot booking). Pilgrims are advised to adhere strictly to their allotted Virtual Queue dates for a better experience.
