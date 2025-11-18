ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe: SIT Concludes 10-Hour Forensic Inspection At Sannidhanam

Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case successfully concluded its intense, 10-hour inspection at the Sannidhanam early Tuesday morning.

The inspection involved removing and examining the gold-plated panels of the Dwarapalaka sculptures and other sections of the Sopanam (holy steps) to collect forensic samples, a procedure mandated by the High Court. Following the completion of the inspection, which began yesterday after the noon puja, the gold panels were reinstalled in the early hours of the morning.

Expert teams collected samples from the door panels and the gold-plated sections surrounding the Sree Kovil (sanctum sanctorum). The main goal is to test the age and composition of the gold to determine if any panels are counterfeit.

The investigation specifically intends to distinguish between the gold plating donated by the UB Group in 1998 and the work commissioned in 2019 from Unnikrishnan Potti. The evidence gathered will be reported by the special team directly to the High Court for further legal action.