Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Extended; Kollam Court Denies Bail To Former Devaswom Board Chief
The SIT's progress report has revealed alleged involvement of multiple senior Devaswom Board officials in the 2019 Sabarimala gold theft.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
Ernakulam/Kollam: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) an extension for the probe in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
The bench, which took up the case suo motu, allowed the SIT an additional one month to complete its investigation, after reviewing the detailed progress report submitted by SIT head SP Sasidharan.
The report contains crucial findings indicating the involvement of senior Devaswom Board officials in the theft, including the then Devaswom Commissioner and Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, who are named in the chargesheet.
According to the SIR report, former Commissioner N. Vasu allegedly recorded the gold plates as copper in official documents, an act suggested to have been done with the Board's knowledge, while the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, conspired with Devaswom officials.
The report further noted that around 4.5 kg of gold went missing in 2019, and Potti allegedly sold the stolen gold plates to Govardhan, a gold merchant in Bellary in Karnataka, after separating them in Chennai. Govardhan has given a statement to the SIT. The remand report submitted earlier to the lower court had also indicated that the former Devaswom Board President, Padmakumar, had facilitated the theft.
Simultaneously, the High Court addressed the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the case records for a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The High Court stated that there is no hindrance to the ED continuing its investigation. However, it directed the agency to file a fresh application before the Magistrate's Court to obtain the case documents, after its earlier request was rejected.
In a separate development, the Kollam Vigilance Court dismissed the bail plea of N. Vasu. The court, which had reserved its verdict, rejected the plea based on the strong opposition from the SIT, which argued that Vasu had direct involvement in the gold theft.
Although Vasu claimed that the handover of gold plates occurred after his retirement and that the Board's handover order was issued when he was not in charge, the Court did not accept his arguments.
