Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Extended; Kollam Court Denies Bail To Former Devaswom Board Chief

Ernakulam/Kollam: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) an extension for the probe in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The bench, which took up the case suo motu, allowed the SIT an additional one month to complete its investigation, after reviewing the detailed progress report submitted by SIT head SP Sasidharan.

The report contains crucial findings indicating the involvement of senior Devaswom Board officials in the theft, including the then Devaswom Commissioner and Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, who are named in the chargesheet.

According to the SIR report, former Commissioner N. Vasu allegedly recorded the gold plates as copper in official documents, an act suggested to have been done with the Board's knowledge, while the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, conspired with Devaswom officials.

The report further noted that around 4.5 kg of gold went missing in 2019, and Potti allegedly sold the stolen gold plates to Govardhan, a gold merchant in Bellary in Karnataka, after separating them in Chennai. Govardhan has given a statement to the SIT. The remand report submitted earlier to the lower court had also indicated that the former Devaswom Board President, Padmakumar, had facilitated the theft.