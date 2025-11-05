ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Theft Case: Kerala HC Orders Scientific Probe Into ‘Missing Gold’ Mystery!

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered a scientific examination into the alleged gold theft and gold-plating irregularities at the Sabarimala temple. It authorised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to collect gold samples from various sites of the temple and determine “lost” gold during temple renovation works.

The High Court also granted permission to SIT for the examination of the newly installed sanctum sanctorum door. The directions come after the SIT submitted its latest progress report in the court.

The court observed that the contractor, Unnikrishnan Potti, who was given the contract for the gold-plating project, was granted excessive freedom by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials. The bench noted a lack of oversight and accountability within the board, which was also a matter of concern, as several officials had allegedly supported Potti in various transactions. “The investigation must reach everyone who was part of the gold theft, directly or indirectly,” it remarked.

The court stressed that the TDB’s foremost duty was to safeguard the deity's property, which they failed to do. It also instructed exploring options to bring TDB officials under the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act, thereby widening the scope of the probe.

The alleged irregularities relate to the gold plating of the temple’s sanctum doors and other structures undertaken as part of renovation efforts. The controversy erupted when the gold quantity used reportedly failed to match official records, fuelling suspicions of large-scale misappropriation.