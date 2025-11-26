Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Records Statements Of Tantris; Ex-TDB Chief Sent To Custody
The SIT secured custody of A. Padmakumar to probe the alleged conspiracy behind handing over the gold plates to Unnikrishnan Potty.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday recorded the statements of the temple’s chief priests (Tantris), Kandararu Rajeevaru and Kandararu Mohanaru.
Parallelly, the Vigilance Court in Kollam granted the investigation team two-day custody of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President and CPI(M) leader A. Padmakumar for detailed interrogation.
Appearing at the SIT office in Enchakkal in Thiruvananthapuram, both priests clarified that their involvement was strictly limited to granting ritualistic permission for repairs based on 'divine will' (Devaprasnam) and requests submitted by board officials. Contrary to claims made by the accused, Kandararu Rajeevaru categorically stated that permission was granted only for on-site maintenance work at the hill shrine.
He emphasised that he had never authorised the transportation of the gold-plated items to Chennai. The priests acknowledged knowing Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused, but maintained they acted solely on the information provided by the administrative officials regarding the tarnished condition of the sculptures.
Political Tremours
The investigation has begun to cause ripples within the political landscape of Kerala. The SIT secured custody of A. Padmakumar to probe the alleged conspiracy behind handing over the gold plates to Unnikrishnan Potty. Investigators suspect that the manipulation of official records began with Padmakumar and are looking into his financial dealings and alleged joint foreign trips with the prime accused.
According to political analysts, the ruling CPI(M) is finding itself in a precarious position as the local body elections approach. The party leadership is apprehensive about the potential political fallout, particularly regarding Padmakumar's earlier statement that he acted on an application forwarded by the government.
If Padmakumar stands by this testimony during custodial interrogation, the investigation could extend to former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. While the CPI(M) has decided to withhold organisational action against Padmakumar until the charge sheet is filed, party secretary M.V. Govindan stated in Pathanamthitta that there would be no compromise in the case and no protection for wrongdoers.
Legal Proceedings
The legal noose is tightening around other officials involved as well. The High Court is set to hear the anticipatory bail plea of former Board Secretary S. Jayasree on Wednesday. Jayasree, whose arrest has been temporarily stayed, contends that she merely implemented directives from the top administration and is suffering from severe health issues.
Meanwhile, the remand period of former Devaswom Commissioner N. Vasu has been extended by another 14 days, with a verdict on his bail application expected on December 3. Vasu has argued that the transfer of gold occurred after his retirement, a claim strongly contested by the prosecution. With five arrests recorded so far, including Potty, Padmakumar, and former Administrative Officer Murari Babu, the SIT is racing against time to submit its report before the deadline set by the High Court.
Also read: