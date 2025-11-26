ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Records Statements Of Tantris; Ex-TDB Chief Sent To Custody

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday recorded the statements of the temple’s chief priests (Tantris), Kandararu Rajeevaru and Kandararu Mohanaru.

Parallelly, the Vigilance Court in Kollam granted the investigation team two-day custody of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President and CPI(M) leader A. Padmakumar for detailed interrogation.

Appearing at the SIT office in Enchakkal in Thiruvananthapuram, both priests clarified that their involvement was strictly limited to granting ritualistic permission for repairs based on 'divine will' (Devaprasnam) and requests submitted by board officials. Contrary to claims made by the accused, Kandararu Rajeevaru categorically stated that permission was granted only for on-site maintenance work at the hill shrine.

He emphasised that he had never authorised the transportation of the gold-plated items to Chennai. The priests acknowledged knowing Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused, but maintained they acted solely on the information provided by the administrative officials regarding the tarnished condition of the sculptures.

Political Tremours

The investigation has begun to cause ripples within the political landscape of Kerala. The SIT secured custody of A. Padmakumar to probe the alleged conspiracy behind handing over the gold plates to Unnikrishnan Potty. Investigators suspect that the manipulation of official records began with Padmakumar and are looking into his financial dealings and alleged joint foreign trips with the prime accused.