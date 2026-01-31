Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Questions Actor Jayaram, Likely To Be Arraigned As Witness
The actor was questioned at his residence for about two hours after videos surfaced showing him participating in a puja organised in Chennai in 2019
Published : January 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Chennai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case in Kerala, on Friday, recorded a formal statement from actor Jayaram at his residence in Chennai and is likely to list him as a key witness in the case.
According to sources, the actor was questioned at his residence in Valasaravakkam for about two hours after videos surfaced showing him participating in a puja organised in Chennai in 2019 by Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the case. During the interrogation, officials questioned Jayaram about his connection with Potti. He stated that Unnikrishnan Potti had visited his house several times.
The actor also told the officials, according to informed sources, that the idol was brought to his house and worshipped there, but he denied having any connection with the prime accused or engaging in any financial transactions with him. He also claimed that he was unaware of any fraudulent activities committed by Potti.
Jayaram also informed the investigation team that he had become acquainted with Unnikrishnan Potti through his frequent visits to Sabarimala over the years, and that Potti had told him that keeping the golden plates from the Sannidhanam doors at home and worshipping them would bring prosperity. Following the interrogation, the officials hinted at listing the actor as a key witness in the case.
The SIT is investigating two cases related to the alleged theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the temple. Nine people, including Unni Krishnan, who headed the maintenance work of the statues, Murari Babu, the administrative officer who worked at Sabarimala, Executive Officer Sudheeshkumar, Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Baiju, and former Commissioner and Chairman of the Travancore Devaswom Board, Vasu, were arrested in the case. Their bank accounts were also frozen.
Furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate officials have also registered a case and are conducting an investigation, alleging that illegal money laundering is involved in the case. Last month, ED conducted raids in 20 places, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and seized various important documents.
Also, when the Dvarapalaka statue was brought to Chennai for maintenance work, it was displayed, and a puja was performed. It was after information emerged that the popular actor had participated in the puja that the investigation team decided to question him.
According to the SIT, Jayaram’s interactions were limited to faith-based and religious contexts. With Jayaram agreeing to depose before the court, the SIT considers his testimony significant, particularly in establishing the movement and public display of the gold plates outside the temple premises.
