Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Questions Actor Jayaram, Likely To Be Arraigned As Witness

Chennai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case in Kerala, on Friday, recorded a formal statement from actor Jayaram at his residence in Chennai and is likely to list him as a key witness in the case.

According to sources, the actor was questioned at his residence in Valasaravakkam for about two hours after videos surfaced showing him participating in a puja organised in Chennai in 2019 by Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the case. During the interrogation, officials questioned Jayaram about his connection with Potti. He stated that Unnikrishnan Potti had visited his house several times.

The actor also told the officials, according to informed sources, that the idol was brought to his house and worshipped there, but he denied having any connection with the prime accused or engaging in any financial transactions with him. He also claimed that he was unaware of any fraudulent activities committed by Potti.

Jayaram also informed the investigation team that he had become acquainted with Unnikrishnan Potti through his frequent visits to Sabarimala over the years, and that Potti had told him that keeping the golden plates from the Sannidhanam doors at home and worshipping them would bring prosperity. Following the interrogation, the officials hinted at listing the actor as a key witness in the case.