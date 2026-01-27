ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Grills Former TDB President Again

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case has intensified its proceedings by questioning the former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), P.S. Prasanth, for the second time.

According to sources, the interrogation took place on the 24th of this month at the SIT office in Thiruvananthapuram, following a series of high-level inquiries, including that of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

These actions are part of a comprehensive investigation mandated by the High Court, covering all gold-related transactions at the hill shrine from 1998 to 2025. While Prasanth had previously been asked to produce specific documents, the session had been delayed due to technical reasons.

The SIT is particularly focused on the period of Prasanth’s presidency, during which Unnikrishnan Potti allegedly attempted to smuggle the 'Dwarapalaka' idol out of the shrine under the pretext of gold plating. Investigators are examining whether a larger conspiracy existed and to what extent Potti utilised his influence within the board to facilitate the fraud.