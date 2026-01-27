Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Grills Former TDB President Again
Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case has intensified its proceedings by questioning the former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), P.S. Prasanth, for the second time.
According to sources, the interrogation took place on the 24th of this month at the SIT office in Thiruvananthapuram, following a series of high-level inquiries, including that of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.
These actions are part of a comprehensive investigation mandated by the High Court, covering all gold-related transactions at the hill shrine from 1998 to 2025. While Prasanth had previously been asked to produce specific documents, the session had been delayed due to technical reasons.
The SIT is particularly focused on the period of Prasanth’s presidency, during which Unnikrishnan Potti allegedly attempted to smuggle the 'Dwarapalaka' idol out of the shrine under the pretext of gold plating. Investigators are examining whether a larger conspiracy existed and to what extent Potti utilised his influence within the board to facilitate the fraud.
The probe has also extended to other key figures, with the SIT recently questioning Devaswom Board member Ajikumar. In a significant forensic move, the investigation team has approached the Kollam Vigilance Court to collect handwriting samples of the arrested former head priest (Tantri), Kandararu Rajeevaru.
This follows the discovery of a handwritten note, allegedly penned by the Tantri, authorising the handover of gold foils to Unnikrishnan Potti. Although P.S. Prasanth had earlier maintained to the media that he had provided all necessary clarifications regarding the gold plating of the idols and expressed confidence that he would not need to appear before the SIT again, the evolving nature of the evidence has brought him back under the scanner.
Parallel to the police probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also launched a massive crackdown on the money laundering aspect of the scam through 'Operation Golden Shadow.' Last week, the federal agency froze assets worth Rs 1.3 crore belonging to the primary accused following raids at 21 locations across the country.
The ED's seizures included eight immovable properties and 100 grams of gold bars stored at Smart Creations in Chennai, alongside a cache of digital evidence. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED is scrutinising records dating back to 2019 to trace the trail of illegal wealth and unauthorised assets amassed through the fraudulent gold plating projects at the Sannidhanam. This dual investigation by the SIT and the ED signals a tightening noose around the network involved in the desecration and theft of the temple's sacred wealth.
