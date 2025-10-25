ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Conducts Searches In Ballari, Bengaluru

Pathanamthitta/Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple conducted searches at the apartment of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in Bengaluru and at a jewellery shop in Ballari, officials said on Saturday. Potty was taken to Bengaluru as part of the investigation on Friday.

Sources said the SIT searched the jewellery shop owned by Govardhan, who reportedly funded the gold-plating work of the temple’s Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame, which was officially sponsored by Potty. Officials said the SIT seized several gold bars from the jewellery shop.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the seized gold was extracted from the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols that were sent for electroplating in 2019, they added.

The SIT has already recorded Govardhan’s statement as part of the probe. Govardhan, who hails from Ballari, denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he is a devotee of Lord Ayyappa and had personally spent Rs 35 lakh to craft a new gold-plated temple door as an offering.

“The SIT officers visited and questioned me. I have cooperated fully and will appear whenever they call me,” he said.

The team also searched Potty’s apartment at Srirampura, Bengaluru, and visited an Ayyappa temple there, where he had earlier served as a priest. Officials said Potty will next be taken to the Smart Creation office in Chennai, where the electroplating work was carried out in 2019.