Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Arrests Sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty In Another Case

Pathanamthitta: The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Monday arrested sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty in connection with another case related to the missing gold from the door frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), police said. Acting on a Kerala High Court directive, the Special Investigation Team had registered two separate cases on the theft of gold from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates and the 'sreekovil' door frames.

Potty had earlier been arrested in the case concerning the theft of gold from the 'dwarapalaka' plates. Following a production warrant, he was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The SIT completed the arrest procedure in court and filed a petition seeking his custody in the second case, the officer added. After hearing both sides, the court granted the SIT custody of the accused for 10 days.

"I will fully cooperate with the investigation," Potty told reporters while being taken out of the court. He was later shifted to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram.