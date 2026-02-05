ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potty Gets Statutory Bail; ED Raids Firm Linked To Tantri

Kollam: In a significant development in the sensational Sabarimala gold theft case, the Kollam Vigilance Court has granted statutory bail to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty. The court’s decision came on Thursday after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit the charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period regarding the theft of the sanctum sanctorum’s door frames (Kattalappali).

Following the order, Potty, who has been incarcerated for months, is expected to be released from prison by this evening.

Although Potty had secured bail in the Dwarapalaka statue theft case on January 21 after the completion of the statutory period, his continued detention was required due to the pending remand in the door frame case. With the investigation team unable to file even an interim charge sheet within the stipulated time frame, the court observed that the accused was entitled to statutory bail as a matter of right.

However, considering the gravity of the offense, the court has imposed stringent conditions. Potty has been directed not to enter the Pathanamthitta district, surrender his passport, and refrain from influencing witnesses. He is also barred from leaving the state without permission.

Potty becomes the fourth person to secure bail in the case, following the release of co-accused Murari Babu, Sreekumar, and Sudheesh Kumar. He was originally taken into custody on October 16, 2025, from his residence in Pulimath, Thiruvananthapuram.

ED Probes Financial Trail

Parallel to the police investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tightened its grip on the financial aspects of the case. ED officials from the Kochi and Kozhikode units launched simultaneous raids on Thursday at the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate in Thiruvalla and the residence of its owner, N.M. Raju. The central agency is probing the source of ₹2.5 crore allegedly deposited in the private financial firm by Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevar, a co-accused in the case.