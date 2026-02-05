Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potty Gets Statutory Bail; ED Raids Firm Linked To Tantri
The court however restrained Potty from entering the Pathanamthitta district, surrender his passport, and refrain from influencing witnesses.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Kollam: In a significant development in the sensational Sabarimala gold theft case, the Kollam Vigilance Court has granted statutory bail to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty. The court’s decision came on Thursday after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit the charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period regarding the theft of the sanctum sanctorum’s door frames (Kattalappali).
Following the order, Potty, who has been incarcerated for months, is expected to be released from prison by this evening.
Although Potty had secured bail in the Dwarapalaka statue theft case on January 21 after the completion of the statutory period, his continued detention was required due to the pending remand in the door frame case. With the investigation team unable to file even an interim charge sheet within the stipulated time frame, the court observed that the accused was entitled to statutory bail as a matter of right.
However, considering the gravity of the offense, the court has imposed stringent conditions. Potty has been directed not to enter the Pathanamthitta district, surrender his passport, and refrain from influencing witnesses. He is also barred from leaving the state without permission.
Potty becomes the fourth person to secure bail in the case, following the release of co-accused Murari Babu, Sreekumar, and Sudheesh Kumar. He was originally taken into custody on October 16, 2025, from his residence in Pulimath, Thiruvananthapuram.
ED Probes Financial Trail
Parallel to the police investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tightened its grip on the financial aspects of the case. ED officials from the Kochi and Kozhikode units launched simultaneous raids on Thursday at the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate in Thiruvalla and the residence of its owner, N.M. Raju. The central agency is probing the source of ₹2.5 crore allegedly deposited in the private financial firm by Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevar, a co-accused in the case.
The financial institution, which is currently defunct following a previous deposit fraud case, has become a focal point of the investigation. The SIT had earlier unearthed Tantri's substantial investment in the firm, prompting the ED to investigate potential money laundering angles.
The financial trail has also triggered a political controversy. Senior CPM leader and former Pathanamthitta District Secretary K.P. Udayabhanu has publicly alleged that Anto Antony MP received funds from the same institution where the Tantri had deposited money. Udayabhanu has called for a comprehensive probe into the alleged financial links between the political leadership and the fraud-accused firm.
Tantri’s Remand Extended
Even as the prime accused secured bail, the court extended the remand of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevar for another 14 days. The Tantri, who has been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, appeared before the court via video conferencing. The court is scheduled to hear detailed arguments on the bail applications of both the Tantri and other accused on the 9th of this month.
Scope of Probe Widens
The High Court has directed the SIT to expand the ambit of the investigation to cover irregularities at the hill shrine spanning nearly three decades, from 1998 to 2025. The probe now encompasses not just the recent theft but also historical irregularities concerning the holy flag mast and the Dwarapalaka statues. While the release of the prime accused has raised concerns about the progress of the case, officials maintain that the investigation is in a critical phase with the ED now examining the money trail and five more suspects reportedly under the scanner.
Read More: