Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: ED To Question Actor Jayaram

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to actor Jayaram in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case and directed him to appear at its Kochi Zonal Office next Tuesday. The ED's move aims to gain clarity regarding Jayaram's relationship with the primary accused in the case, Unnikrishnan Potti.

ED's notice to record Jayaram’s statement comes just as the ED is set to question the main accused, Unnikrishnan. The notice was served to the actor yesterday. Jayaram had previously clarified that he had no financial dealings with Unnikrishnan.

Previous SIT Questioning

Jayaram was previously questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the case. That interrogation took place at his residence in Chennai. At the time, Jayaram testified that he met Unnikrishnan at Sabarimala and that the latter had visited his home multiple times to perform various pujas.