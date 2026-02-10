Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: ED To Question Actor Jayaram
Actor Jayaram earlier said he met Unnikrishnan Potti, main accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, but had no financial dealings with him.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to actor Jayaram in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case and directed him to appear at its Kochi Zonal Office next Tuesday. The ED's move aims to gain clarity regarding Jayaram's relationship with the primary accused in the case, Unnikrishnan Potti.
ED's notice to record Jayaram’s statement comes just as the ED is set to question the main accused, Unnikrishnan. The notice was served to the actor yesterday. Jayaram had previously clarified that he had no financial dealings with Unnikrishnan.
Previous SIT Questioning
Jayaram was previously questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the case. That interrogation took place at his residence in Chennai. At the time, Jayaram testified that he met Unnikrishnan at Sabarimala and that the latter had visited his home multiple times to perform various pujas.
Jayaram also admitted to participating in a ceremony when the 'Kattilappali' (door frame) was consecrated and taking part in a procession when the door panels were brought to the Kottayam Elampally temple. However, he maintained that he was unaware of Unnikrishnan's financial dealings or fraudulent activities. Following this, reports suggested that the investigation team decided to list Jayaram as a witness in the case.
Meanwhile, ED has recently questioned the former Administrative Officer, Murari Babu, in connection with the same case. Murari Babu underwent nine hours of interrogation at the Kochi office, following his release on bail after three months in prison.
Murari Babu is the sixth accused in the door frame case and the second accused in the Dwarapalaka panel case. It was Murari Babu who initiated the procedures to hand over the panels to Unnikrishnan. The ED is currently investigating whether there were any financial transactions between him and the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti.
The ED is systematically questioning witnesses and individuals who have been released on bail following their arrest by the SIT.
