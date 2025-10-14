Sabarimala Gold Theft: Assistant Engineer Suspended, Devaswom Board President Urges Opposition To Wait For Investigation Outcome
The police registered an FIR against nine accused, including Murari Babu, in connection with the theft of gold plates from Sabarimala in 2019.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board has suspended assistant engineer K Sunil Kumar for his alleged link to the Sabarimala gold theft case. The decision was made at a board meeting held this morning at the Devaswom headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.
Devaswom Board president PS Prasanth said further action would be taken after receiving the final report from the ongoing vigilance investigation. Murari Babu was suspended after it was found that he had reported the gold donated by Vijay Mallya as copper. The investigation revealed that Murari Babu had handed over the gold plating to Unnikrishnan Potti.
Meanwhile, during Tuesday's board meeting, the special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the High Court visited the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters. The other accused include executive officer Sudheesh Kumar, Devaswom secretary S Jayasree, administrative officer Sreekumar, Travancore Devaswom commissioners KS Baiju and RG Radhakrishnan, executive officer Rajendra Prasad, and administrative officer K Rajendran Nair. Board president Prasanth said if the court finds retired officials to have been involved, appropriate action will follow.
'Opposition should wait for six weeks'
Prasanth also expressed surprise over opposition leader's 'lack of faith' in the investigation process under the High Court’s supervision. He urged opposition parties and leaders to “wait at least for six weeks.”
He added that explanations will be sought from the retired officers within 10 days. Prasanth clarified that not a single rupee from the Devaswom Board’s funds was used for the Ayyappa Sangamam event, and this will be mentioned in the report to be submitted to the High Court.
Meanwhile, the Congress has launched its “Trust Protection Regional Marches” as a means of protest of the Sabarimala gold theft controversy. Marches began on Tuesday from Kasaragod, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram, while the Muvattupuzha region march will begin on Wednesday.
The marches are being spearheaded by K Muraleedharan (Kasaragod), Kodikunnil Suresh (Palakkad), Adoor Prakash (Thiruvananthapuram), and Benny Behanan (Muvattupuzha). Attendees will converge at Chengannur on October 17, and conclude at Panthalam on October 18.
