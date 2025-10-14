ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Assistant Engineer Suspended, Devaswom Board President Urges Opposition To Wait For Investigation Outcome

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board has suspended assistant engineer K Sunil Kumar for his alleged link to the Sabarimala gold theft case. The decision was made at a board meeting held this morning at the Devaswom headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police registered an FIR against nine accused, including Murari Babu, in connection with the theft of gold plates from Sabarimala in 2019. Only two of the accused people are still doing jobs. The board suspended Babu last week.

Devaswom Board president PS Prasanth said further action would be taken after receiving the final report from the ongoing vigilance investigation. Murari Babu was suspended after it was found that he had reported the gold donated by Vijay Mallya as copper. The investigation revealed that Murari Babu had handed over the gold plating to Unnikrishnan Potti.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday's board meeting, the special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the High Court visited the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters. The other accused include executive officer Sudheesh Kumar, Devaswom secretary S Jayasree, administrative officer Sreekumar, Travancore Devaswom commissioners KS Baiju and RG Radhakrishnan, executive officer Rajendra Prasad, and administrative officer K Rajendran Nair. Board president Prasanth said if the court finds retired officials to have been involved, appropriate action will follow.

'Opposition should wait for six weeks'