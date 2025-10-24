ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Accused Tells SIT He Sold Gold Sheets To Merchant in Bellari

Following the lead, the SIT, led by SP Sasidharan, summoned gold merchant Govardhan to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning.

Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the gold separated from gold sheets at Smart Creations in Chennai was sold to Govardhan, a gold merchant in Bellari.
Gold idols at Sabarimala shrine and (Right) file photo of Unnikrishnan Potti (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the gold separated from gold sheets at Smart Creations in Chennai was sold to Govardhan, a gold merchant in Bellari.

Based on the crucial information, the SIT has taken Potti to Bengaluru to recover the gold. Following the vital lead obtained during Potti's interrogation, the SIT, led by SP Sasidharan, summoned Govardhan to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning.

During interrogation, Govardhan admitted that Potti had sold the gold to him. The investigating team hopes to recover the 476 grams of gold that was previously found to be missing during the plating process.

Meanwhile, the SIT has determined that the act of B Murari Babu, who was arrested on Thursday, intentionally recording 'copper' instead of 'gold' in 2019 while serving as the Devaswom Administrative Officer, was deliberate.

Murari was produced before the Ranni First Class Magistrate Court. During questioning at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, Murari confessed to the investigating team that he deliberately wrote 'copper' instead of 'gold' in the mahazar (inventory report). The investigating team highlighted in the remand report that Murari was aware that the idols had been gold-plated in 1998.

The SIT suspects that Murari intentionally aided Potti in smuggling the gold sheets. The team believes there was a planned move to pilfer nearly two kg of gold by documenting the sheets as copper. Murari, who was serving as the Haripad Devaswom Commissioner, was suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board after the gold theft controversy surfaced.

On October 22, the Crime Branch took Murari into custody from his house in Perunna and brought him to the Crime Branch office in Eenchakkal, Thiruvananthapuram where he was questioned by ADGP H Venkatesh, who is in charge of the special investigation team.

Apart from allegedly facilitating the systematic smuggling of gold sheets from Sabarimala in 2019, Murari is also reportedly an accused in other misappropriation cases.

Also Read

SIT Arrests Sabarimala Administrative Officer In Missing Gold Case

TAGGED:

KERALA
SABARIMALA GOLD THEFT
SIT
SABARIMALA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.