Sabarimala Gold Theft: Accused Tells SIT He Sold Gold Sheets To Merchant in Bellari

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the gold separated from gold sheets at Smart Creations in Chennai was sold to Govardhan, a gold merchant in Bellari.

Based on the crucial information, the SIT has taken Potti to Bengaluru to recover the gold. Following the vital lead obtained during Potti's interrogation, the SIT, led by SP Sasidharan, summoned Govardhan to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning.

During interrogation, Govardhan admitted that Potti had sold the gold to him. The investigating team hopes to recover the 476 grams of gold that was previously found to be missing during the plating process.

Meanwhile, the SIT has determined that the act of B Murari Babu, who was arrested on Thursday, intentionally recording 'copper' instead of 'gold' in 2019 while serving as the Devaswom Administrative Officer, was deliberate.