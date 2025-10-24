Sabarimala Gold Theft: Accused Tells SIT He Sold Gold Sheets To Merchant in Bellari
October 24, 2025
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the gold separated from gold sheets at Smart Creations in Chennai was sold to Govardhan, a gold merchant in Bellari.
Based on the crucial information, the SIT has taken Potti to Bengaluru to recover the gold. Following the vital lead obtained during Potti's interrogation, the SIT, led by SP Sasidharan, summoned Govardhan to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning.
During interrogation, Govardhan admitted that Potti had sold the gold to him. The investigating team hopes to recover the 476 grams of gold that was previously found to be missing during the plating process.
Meanwhile, the SIT has determined that the act of B Murari Babu, who was arrested on Thursday, intentionally recording 'copper' instead of 'gold' in 2019 while serving as the Devaswom Administrative Officer, was deliberate.
Murari was produced before the Ranni First Class Magistrate Court. During questioning at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, Murari confessed to the investigating team that he deliberately wrote 'copper' instead of 'gold' in the mahazar (inventory report). The investigating team highlighted in the remand report that Murari was aware that the idols had been gold-plated in 1998.
The SIT suspects that Murari intentionally aided Potti in smuggling the gold sheets. The team believes there was a planned move to pilfer nearly two kg of gold by documenting the sheets as copper. Murari, who was serving as the Haripad Devaswom Commissioner, was suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board after the gold theft controversy surfaced.
On October 22, the Crime Branch took Murari into custody from his house in Perunna and brought him to the Crime Branch office in Eenchakkal, Thiruvananthapuram where he was questioned by ADGP H Venkatesh, who is in charge of the special investigation team.
Apart from allegedly facilitating the systematic smuggling of gold sheets from Sabarimala in 2019, Murari is also reportedly an accused in other misappropriation cases.
