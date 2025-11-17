ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Scam: SIT Performs Crucial Scientific Testing Per HC Order

Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold plating scam has performed an expert examination and collected samples on Monday as directed by the Kerala High Court.

The crucial proceedings will involve collecting samples of all the gold and copper sheets installed by Unnikrishnan Potti, the first accused in the case. The High Court had instructed the SIT to conduct a scientific examination of the door guardian (Dwarapalaka) sheets and the door frame sheets of the Sreekoil (sanctum sanctorum). Samples of gold and copper will be collected from the Sreekoil's door frame, the Dwarapalaka sculpture, and the areas plated by Vijay Mallya's UB Group in 1998.

The scientific analysis aims to determine the quantity and quality of the lost gold and to ascertain whether the original copper sheets were replaced, including samples from the copper sheets themselves. Led by Superintendent of Police S Sasidharan, the team reached Sannidhanam on Sunday. Sample collection will take place after the temple closes for the afternoon at 1 pm, following approval from the Tantri (chief priest). The results of this scientific examination are expected to be a crucial turning point in the case.

Meanwhile, the annual Mandala pilgrimage season has officially kicked off with the start of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, drawing tens of thousands of devotees to Sannidhanam. The gates of the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples were opened at 3 am on Monday by the new head priests. Daily darshan will commence from 3 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 11 pm during the pilgrimage season.