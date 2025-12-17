ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Row: SIT Arrests Ex-TDB Administrative Officer Sreekumar

Thiruvananthapuram: The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases on Wednesday arrested former TDB administrative officer S Sreekumar, sources said. Sreekumar's arrest comes barely two weeks after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, saying that the allegations against him were made out.

Along with him, the anticipatory bail plea of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayasree was also rejected. The court had said that if the two accused were granted pre-arrest bail, the entire probe into the loss of gold from the shrine would collapse, and effective investigation "would become meaningless".

The court had also said that both Sreekumar and Jayasree were well aware that the plates were originally gold-clad, but signed the documents that referred to them as made of copper. Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has been at the centre of a huge political controversy over the loss of gold for some time.