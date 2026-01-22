ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Row: Parody Songs And Protests Force Early Adjournment Of Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The third day of the Kerala Assembly’s budget session descended into chaos on Monday, culminating in an early adjournment as the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) intensified its protests over the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala temple.

The proceedings were marred by dramatic scenes as Opposition MLAs occupied the well of the House, chanting slogans and singing a parody of a popular election song, 'Pottiye Kettiye,' to mock the ruling front. Holding placards that labeled the government "protectors of temple looters" and accusing the CPI(M) of shielding those arrested in connection with the theft, the protesting members blocked the Speaker’s view, forcing the Chair to suspend and eventually adjourn the House until Tuesday.

The disruption began during the Zero Hour when Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan sought to move an adjournment motion regarding the missing gold. Satheesan demanded the immediate resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, alleging grave irregularities in the Travancore Devaswom Board during the 2025-26 period. He further accused the Chief Minister’s Office of exerting undue pressure on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft.

"We will not back down until the Minister resigns. The government is trying to bury the truth about Ayyappa’s assets," Satheesan declared.

The situation turned volatile when Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh launched a scathing counter-offensive. Dismissing the Opposition’s demands as a ploy to evade a constructive debate, Rajesh alleged that Congress leaders were attempting to shield the culprits involved in the gold theft.

The verbal duel escalated when the Minister made a controversial reference to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Questioning the Opposition about "gold tied to Sonia Gandhi’s hands by a Tantri," Rajesh asked the UDF to clarify the source of that gold. The remark triggered a furious reaction from the Opposition benches, leading to a shouting match that drowned out the proceedings.