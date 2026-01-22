Sabarimala Gold Row: Parody Songs And Protests Force Early Adjournment Of Kerala Assembly
Opposition MLAs carried placards in the well of the house accusing the government of being "protectors of temple looters".
Thiruvananthapuram: The third day of the Kerala Assembly’s budget session descended into chaos on Monday, culminating in an early adjournment as the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) intensified its protests over the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala temple.
The proceedings were marred by dramatic scenes as Opposition MLAs occupied the well of the House, chanting slogans and singing a parody of a popular election song, 'Pottiye Kettiye,' to mock the ruling front. Holding placards that labeled the government "protectors of temple looters" and accusing the CPI(M) of shielding those arrested in connection with the theft, the protesting members blocked the Speaker’s view, forcing the Chair to suspend and eventually adjourn the House until Tuesday.
The disruption began during the Zero Hour when Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan sought to move an adjournment motion regarding the missing gold. Satheesan demanded the immediate resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, alleging grave irregularities in the Travancore Devaswom Board during the 2025-26 period. He further accused the Chief Minister’s Office of exerting undue pressure on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft.
"We will not back down until the Minister resigns. The government is trying to bury the truth about Ayyappa’s assets," Satheesan declared.
The situation turned volatile when Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh launched a scathing counter-offensive. Dismissing the Opposition’s demands as a ploy to evade a constructive debate, Rajesh alleged that Congress leaders were attempting to shield the culprits involved in the gold theft.
The verbal duel escalated when the Minister made a controversial reference to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Questioning the Opposition about "gold tied to Sonia Gandhi’s hands by a Tantri," Rajesh asked the UDF to clarify the source of that gold. The remark triggered a furious reaction from the Opposition benches, leading to a shouting match that drowned out the proceedings.
Despite the uproar, the government pushed through portions of the Question Hour and submissions. Addressing a query on the state’s 125-day employment guarantee scheme, the Finance Minister informed the House that the initiative would incur an additional liability of ₹354 crore.
The ruling front also utilized the session to mount a sharp attack on the Central Government regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Legislator Hareendran accused the Centre of systematically dismantling the scheme—originally introduced by the UPA government under Left pressure—by slashing funds and altering wage-sharing ratios to burden the states. The House was informed that Kerala has taken up the financial burden of providing additional workdays, costing the exchequer approximately ₹894 crore, while ensuring no eligible worker is excluded due to technicalities like Aadhaar linking.
Issues regarding the acute water scarcity in the Puthukkad constituency due to low flow in the Chalakudy river and the bureaucratic delays in releasing funds for school buses were also raised during the brief session.
Earlier in the day, the House paid rich tributes to former legislators including Babu M. Palissery, M.R. Raghuchandrapal, K.K. Narayanan, P.M. Mathew, and V.K. Ebrahim Kunju. Speaker A.N. Shamseer recalled their contributions to the state’s political and cultural spheres.
With the ruling front gearing up to move against Rahul Mamkootathil regarding his disqualification and the Assembly elections on the horizon, the confrontation between the Treasury and Opposition benches is expected to escalate in the coming days. The UDF has announced plans to stage a protest march to the Assembly gate, signaling that the deadlock over the Sabarimala issue is unlikely to end soon.
