Sabarimala Gold Plating Case: SIT Grills Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potty

Thiruvananthapuram: The SIT probing cases relating to the gold allegedly missing from the Sabarimala temple is interrogating the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, police sources said. Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, was taken into custody from his residence at Pulimath near here on Thursday afternoon, they added.

He was later shifted to an undisclosed place for interrogation, sources said. After taking over the investigation as per the Kerala High Court’s directive, the SIT conducted a preliminary probe focusing on evidence collection.

The team has already obtained documents from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) related to the handing over of gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames for electroplating in 2019. Investigators have also collected information from Smart Creations, Chennai, the firm that carried out the electroplating work, regarding the gold sponsored by Potty.