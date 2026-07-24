ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Loss: SIT Says Former TDB Chief Ignored Recommendation On Traditional Replating

Kollam: The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss case has found that former TDB president P S Prasanth and former board member A Ajikumar ignored the recommendation of the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner to adopt the traditional method of replating and instead decided to entrust the work to Chennai-based Smart Creations. The SIT stated this in a remand report filed before the Vigilance Court in Kollam following the arrest of Prasanth and Ajikumar on Thursday.

The SIT is probing two cases relating to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the Sabarimala temple after they were taken for electroplating in 2019.

The SIT recently informed the Kerala High Court that it was also probing a similar electroplating exercise carried out in 2025, when Prasanth was the TDB president.

In a report filed before the High Court, the SIT said the probe into the alleged pilfering of gold during the September 2025 electroplating exercise had been clubbed with the Dwarapalaka idol case.

According to the remand report, Prasanth, the 17th accused, Ajikumar, the 18th accused, and another board member, G Sundaresan, approved a Board decision in 2024 to carry out maintenance work on the Sabarimala temple's Dwarapalaka sculpture panels.

However, as the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season was approaching, the work could not be undertaken that year. The report said Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Rejilal assumed charge on January 24, 2025, and, on the instructions of then TDB president Prasanth, examined the relevant files.

According to the SIT, Rejilal found that the Board had issued an order on November 1, 2024, to electroplate the Dwarapalaka panels. A subsequent order dated November 6, 2024, excluded the then Thiruvabharanam Commissioner from the process due to his health issues and directed a clerk and a Devaswom smith to proceed with the work, but no follow-up action was taken.

The report said Rejilal, being aware that Smart Creations did not possess the technology to recover the existing gold coating from the Dwarapalaka panels and reuse the same gold for replating, submitted reports to the TDB Secretary on July 30 and August 8, 2025, recommending that the traditional method be adopted.