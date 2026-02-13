ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Kerala HC Rejects Pankaj Bhandari's Plea Against Arrest

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition moved by the CEO of Chennai-based Smart Creations, where the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols of Sabarimala were taken for gold plating, challenging his arrest in the case of alleged misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Justice A Badharudeen rejected the plea of Smart Creations CEO Pankaj Bhandari, who had claimed that his arrest was illegal as the mandatory requirements, including intimation of the arrest and communication of its grounds to him, were not complied with.

The prosecution had opposed the plea, claiming that the mandatory requirements were complied with and Bhandari's contentions were baseless. Rejecting the petitioner's contentions, the High Court said the only anomaly that could be seen in the steps adopted by the arresting officer was that he failed to produce Bhandari before the special vigilance court at Kollam in time.

The High Court said that there was a delay in producing him before the special court due to the time taken for medical examination and for travelling 71 kms from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam.