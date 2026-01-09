ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Tantri Kandararu Rajeevar Arrested; ED Launches Money Laundering Probe

Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic turn of events in the sensational Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested Sabarimala Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevar. The arrest was recorded after hours of interrogation at an undisclosed location in the state capital.

The SIT’s move comes on the heels of incriminating statements provided by the third accused, former Travancore Devaswom Board President and CPM leader A. Padmakumar and the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

According to high-level sources, the investigative team had strategically concealed Tantri’s suspected involvement during Padmakumar’s recent bail hearing. This was a calculated move to prevent the priest from moving the court for anticipatory bail.

The Conspiracy

Investigators allege that Kandararu Rajeevar played a pivotal role in the hierarchy of the conspiracy. It was reportedly the Tantri who introduced Unnikrishnan Potty as his assistant at the hill shrine. This access enabled Potty to establish high-level connections and execute the heist, which involved reclassifying gold plates as copper plates in the temple records before smuggling them out.

The SIT has reportedly gathered evidence suggesting that the Tantri was aware of the misappropriation. Prior to Friday's arrest, the team had taken Unnikrishnan Potty back into custody for detailed questioning, which provided vital leads confirming the priest's complicity.

Technically, as the Tantri draws a salary from the Devaswom Board, he falls within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While Rajeevar maintained during interrogation that he had not authorized the removal of any items from the temple, investigators have flagged three specific "sponsorship permissions" granted by him as suspicious.