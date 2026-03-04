ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Case: Ex-TDB President Padmakumar Gets Statutory Bail

Kollam: In a major development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Kollam Vigilance Court has granted bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and CPI(M) leader A Padmakumar. He secured statutory bail after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit the charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest.

With bail granted in both the Kattilappali and Dwarapalaka statue theft cases, the veteran leader is expected to walk out of jail by Wednesday evening.

Padmakumar had previously obtained default bail in the Kattilappali case but remained incarcerated as his remand period for the Dwarapalaka case had not concluded. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court observed that it would be unjust to keep the remaining accused in custody when the prime accused had already been released.

Legal sources indicate that Padmakumar will face stringent conditions identical to those imposed on the first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti. These are likely to include two solvent sureties, a Rs 2 lakh bond, a travel ban restricting him from leaving the state or entering Pathanamthitta district, and mandatory appearances before investigating officers twice a week. His legal counsel is on standby to complete the exit formalities as soon as the official order is issued.

The SIT alleges Padmakumar had direct involvement in the gold heist. The core accusation centers on the falsification of official records. Investigators claim he tampered with the TDB meeting minutes, altering a decision to merely 'discuss' the handover of gold plates to Unnikrishnan Potti into an official resolution authorizing the transfer.