Sabarimala Gold Case: Ex-TDB President Padmakumar Gets Statutory Bail
The former TDB President was granted bail the Kollam Vigilance Court paving way for his release by Wednesday evening.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Kollam: In a major development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Kollam Vigilance Court has granted bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and CPI(M) leader A Padmakumar. He secured statutory bail after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit the charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest.
With bail granted in both the Kattilappali and Dwarapalaka statue theft cases, the veteran leader is expected to walk out of jail by Wednesday evening.
Padmakumar had previously obtained default bail in the Kattilappali case but remained incarcerated as his remand period for the Dwarapalaka case had not concluded. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court observed that it would be unjust to keep the remaining accused in custody when the prime accused had already been released.
Legal sources indicate that Padmakumar will face stringent conditions identical to those imposed on the first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti. These are likely to include two solvent sureties, a Rs 2 lakh bond, a travel ban restricting him from leaving the state or entering Pathanamthitta district, and mandatory appearances before investigating officers twice a week. His legal counsel is on standby to complete the exit formalities as soon as the official order is issued.
The SIT alleges Padmakumar had direct involvement in the gold heist. The core accusation centers on the falsification of official records. Investigators claim he tampered with the TDB meeting minutes, altering a decision to merely 'discuss' the handover of gold plates to Unnikrishnan Potti into an official resolution authorizing the transfer.
Crucial testimonies from other TDB members ultimately led to his arrest, which followed an extensive raid at his Aranmula residence. Padmakumar is the eighth individual to be released from custody in this case. The delay in filing the charge sheet previously allowed the first accused and four others to secure default bail, while the temple's chief priest and A S Sreekumar obtained regular bail before their remand periods ended.
While the Devaswom Bench had earlier noted that the probe was on the right track, the SIT's missed deadlines have now triggered widespread uncertainty. Serious concerns persist regarding the unrecovered stolen property and the wait for crucial forensic results from institutions like the VSSC.
The case also carries heavy political implications due to the high-profile nature of the accused. The CPI(M) has maintained that Padmakumar remains a party member and any disciplinary action will depend on the final charge sheet. With assembly elections on the horizon, the release of the prominent Pathanamthitta leader is being closely analyzed by political observers, especially amid speculations of potential new revelations.
Concurrently, the Enforcement Directorate is probing the financial trail of the heist and is expected to interrogate Padmakumar soon, following their recent marathon questioning of former TDB president N Vasu.
Read More: