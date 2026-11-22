ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala: Discarding Clothes, Dumping Waste In Pamba River To Attract Spot Fine Of Up To Rs 5,000

Devotees on the way to Sabarimala ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Devotees who discard clothes or dump waste in Pamba river and along its banks during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season at the Keralam hill shrine will face a spot fine of up to Rs 5,000, under a prohibitory order issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sabarimala.

The order, issued by ADM Dilip K Kainikkara, on Sunday evening, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibits the disposal of used clothes, garments, fabrics and other personal belongings in the river, its tributaries and bathing ghats. Dumping plastic, biodegradable and other solid waste into the river or littering its banks and public places have also been prohibited.

Official Order (ETV Bharat) Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said in a post on X on Saturday that discarding clothes in the Pamba was improper and that tonnes of clothing were being dumped into the river every day. The order notes that a considerable number of pilgrims discard used clothes in the river and at bathing spots. Such practices, along with the dumping of other waste, pose a threat to water quality, public health and sanitation. Pamba is a major source of drinking water for pilgrims at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam, as well as for people living downstream. The order warns that pollution could contaminate the water source, obstruct the natural flow of the river and increase the risk of water-borne diseases. Spot Fines And Enforcement Those violating the prohibition will be liable to a spot fine of up to Rs 5,000. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, prosecution proceedings will be initiated, without prejudice to other legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.