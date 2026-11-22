Sabarimala: Discarding Clothes, Dumping Waste In Pamba River To Attract Spot Fine Of Up To Rs 5,000
The Pamba is a major source of drinking water for pilgrims at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam, as well as for people living downstream.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST|
Updated : November 22, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Devotees who discard clothes or dump waste in Pamba river and along its banks during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season at the Keralam hill shrine will face a spot fine of up to Rs 5,000, under a prohibitory order issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sabarimala.
The order, issued by ADM Dilip K Kainikkara, on Sunday evening, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibits the disposal of used clothes, garments, fabrics and other personal belongings in the river, its tributaries and bathing ghats. Dumping plastic, biodegradable and other solid waste into the river or littering its banks and public places have also been prohibited.
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said in a post on X on Saturday that discarding clothes in the Pamba was improper and that tonnes of clothing were being dumped into the river every day. The order notes that a considerable number of pilgrims discard used clothes in the river and at bathing spots. Such practices, along with the dumping of other waste, pose a threat to water quality, public health and sanitation.
🙏 Keep Sabarimala Sacred. Keep Pamba Clean. Sabarimala is sacred to millions of devotees, and the holy River Pamba is an integral part of this pilgrimage. I earnestly appeal to every pilgrim to keep Sabarimala and Pamba clean. Please do not throw clothes, plastic or any other waste into the holy river. Let us protect its sanctity and preserve its purity for generations to come. ശബരിമലയുടെയും പുണ്യനദിയായ പമ്പയുടെയും പരിശുദ്ധി കാത്തുസൂക്ഷിക്കേണ്ടത് ഓരോരുത്തരുടെയും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണ്. തീർത്ഥാടകർ വസ്ത്രങ്ങളോ പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക്കോ മറ്റ് മാലിന്യങ്ങളോ പമ്പാനദിയിൽ വലിച്ചെറിയരുതെന്ന് അഭ്യർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു. ശബരിമലയും പമ്പയും വൃത്തിയായി സൂക്ഷിക്കാൻ എല്ലാവരും സഹകരിക്കണം. सबरीमला और पवित्र पंबा नदी की स्वच्छता बनाए रखना हम सभी की जिम्मेदारी है। सभी श्रद्धालुओं से मेरा विनम्र अनुरोध है कि पवित्र पंबा नदी में कपड़े, प्लास्टिक या अन्य कचरा न फेंकें। आइए, सबरीमला की पवित्रता और पंबा नदी की स्वच्छता बनाए रखें। శబరిమల పవిత్రతను, పవిత్ర పంబా నది పరిశుభ్రతను కాపాడటం మనందరి బాధ్యత. భక్తులందరికీ నా వినమ్ర విజ్ఞప్తి — దయచేసి పంబా నదిలో బట్టలు, ప్లాస్టిక్ లేదా ఇతర వ్యర్థాలను వేయవద్దు. శబరిమల, పంబా పరిసరాలను పరిశుభ్రంగా ఉంచేందుకు అందరూ సహకరించండి. ಶಬರಿಮಲೆಯ ಪಾವಿತ್ರ್ಯವನ್ನು ಹಾಗೂ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಪಂಬಾ ನದಿಯ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತೆಯನ್ನು ಕಾಪಾಡುವುದು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಭಕ್ತರಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ವಿನಮ್ರ ಮನವಿ — ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಪಂಬಾ ನದಿಗೆ ಬಟ್ಟೆ, ಪ್ಲಾಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ಅಥವಾ ಇತರ ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಎಸೆಯಬೇಡಿ. ಶಬರಿಮಲೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪಂಬಾ ಪರಿಸರವನ್ನು ಸ್ವಚ್ಛವಾಗಿಡಲು ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಸಹಕರಿಸಿ. சபரிமலையின் புனிதத்தையும், புனித பம்பை நதியின் தூய்மையையும் பாதுகாப்பது நம் அனைவரின் பொறுப்பாகும். பக்தர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது அன்பான வேண்டுகோள் தயவுசெய்து பம்பை நதியில் துணிகள், பிளாஸ்டிக் பொருட்கள் அல்லது பிற கழிவுகளை வீச வேண்டாம். சபரிமலையையும் பம்பை நதியையும் தூய்மையாக வைத்திருக்க அனைவரும் ஒத்துழைப்போம். Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa! 🙏 #Sabarimala #CleanPamba #SwamiyeSaranamAyyappa— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) November 20, 2026
Pamba is a major source of drinking water for pilgrims at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam, as well as for people living downstream. The order warns that pollution could contaminate the water source, obstruct the natural flow of the river and increase the risk of water-borne diseases.
Spot Fines And Enforcement
Those violating the prohibition will be liable to a spot fine of up to Rs 5,000. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, prosecution proceedings will be initiated, without prejudice to other legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.
The Duty Magistrate at Pamba, the Police Special Officer at Pamba and the Secretary of (Pathanamthitta district) Ranni-Perunad Grama Panchayat have been designated as authorised enforcement officers. They have been directed to conduct inspections along the riverbanks and bathing spots and impose and collect fines from violators.
The Panchayat Secretary has also been instructed to place the order before the Panchayat Council for ratification and authorisation. The fines collected are to be credited to the Panchayat's own fund and used exclusively for sanitation, waste management and river-cleaning activities at Sabarimala and Pamba.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Keralam Police, Revenue and Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) officials have been directed to publicise the prohibition through public-address systems, display boards and announcements in multiple languages at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam.
The order, issued with immediate effect across the Pamba stretch, bathing spots and surrounding areas within the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone, will remain in force for two months from November 22 unless withdrawn earlier.
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