Sabarimala’s Annadanam Hall Serves Lakhs: Asia’s Largest Free Meal Facility Delights Pilgrims

Pathanamthitta: More than ten thousand pilgrims make use of the Annadanam (free meal) facility provided by the Devaswom Board at the Sabarimala Temple, officials said.

Devotees leave the Annadanam Mandapam (dining hall), which the authorities claim to be one of the largest such halls in Asia, sharing their joy after having a meal that satisfies both the stomach and the mind. Since the temple opened this year, the number of people who have been fed here has crossed one lakh by Saturday.

Food is served three times a day at the Annadhanam hall, every day the temple is open, including for monthly pujas. Special arrangements will be made for the Makaravilakku season. Special Officer Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the Annadanam, expressed great happiness that they are able to serve food cleanly and without any complaints, despite the large number of devotees.

“235 staff members are assigned for cooking, serving, and cleaning. Plates and glasses used by the devotees are first washed by them and then cleaned again using a dishwasher with hot water. The hall can serve about a thousand people at a time, and arrangements are adjusted to accommodate more people as the crowd increases. The Sabarimala Annadanam Mandapam is one of the largest in Asia, located behind the Malikappuram Temple,” he said.

