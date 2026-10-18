ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala And Malikappuram Temples Get New Chief Priests

Pathanamthitta: Weeks ahead of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the m elshantis (chief priests) of the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples have been selected on Sunday.

While Areekkara Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri will serve as the melshanti of Sabarimala, E Damodaran Namboothiri has been selected as melshanti of the Malikappuram temple.

Sankaran, who hails from Pulimoodu of Thiruvananthapuram, is the melshanti at the Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple. He had previously been shortlisted for Sabarimala on three occasions.

"I ranked first in every aspect, including the interview, and had high hopes. I am overjoyed and consider this a great blessing. This is due to the immense grace of Lord Ganapathi at Pazhavangadi. I must mention that. After all, He is the Lord who removes all obstacles," he said

"I have served continuously as a Melshanti for the past 21 years. I carry the blessings of all the deities I have worshipped, and they are a great source of strength. I plan to leave for Sabarimala tomorrow (Monday) morning and assure Ayyappa devotees around the world that there will be no misconduct or financial impropriety on my part," Sankaran told the media.

A native of Maniyur in Vadakara of Kozhikode, Damodaran serves as melshanti at the Keezhur Shiva Temple in Payyoli and attributed his selection to the blessings of his gurus. He had applied for the Malikappuram melshanti position five times previously.

A total of seven candidates were shortlisted for the two positions for Sabarimala and five for Malikappuram. The newly selected melshantis will assume office on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam.

Temple Open for 'Thulam' Month Poojas

The temple doors were opened for darshan at 5 am on Monday, marking the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam. The selection process, conducted by drawing lots, took place at the Sopanam (the sacred steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum).

The entire process was overseen by Sabarimala special commissioner R Jayakrishnan and Devaswom commissioner B Sunil Kumar. This year, the Pandalam Palace entrusted Devanandan Arjun and Anashwara M Ranjith with drawing the lots to select the melshantis. Rama Varma Raja of the Pandalam Palace designated the children for the task.

While Arjun drew the lot for the Sabarimala melshanti, the draw for the Malikappuram melshanti took place at the temple by Anashwara M Ranjith.