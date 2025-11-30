ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala: Action Against Former TDB President After SIT Completes Probe, Says CPI(M) Secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said on Sunday that the party would not protect anyone responsible in the Sabarimala gold loss case and assured that necessary action would be taken as soon as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes it's probe.

He said the sexual assault allegations against Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil and party action against him cannot be compared with the stand taken by the CPI(M) in the Sabarimala gold row.

He was responding to the questions of reporters regarding the alleged delay of the party action against its senior leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar, who had been arrested by the SIT in the Sabarimala case.

"In the Sabarimala issue, whoever is responsible must be brought out. The party will not protect anyone. There is no need of any doubt about it," he said. Stating that the party's stand is not to lose even an iota of gold of Lord Ayyappa, Govindan said the SIT is probing all aspects of the issue as part of the investigation.