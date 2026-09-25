Sabarimala Gold Crown Is Safe; Travancore Devaswom Board Dismisses Missing Rumours
The TDB said that doubts that emerged during the ongoing verification process were misinterpreted and circulated as confirmation that the golden crown was missing.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has dismissed rumours that a valuable gold crown weighing 55.72 sovereigns had gone missing from the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, with Thiruvabharanam Commissioner C Sunila confirming that the original crown is safe and securely kept in the strong room.
In a report submitted from the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Office at Aranmula to the TDB and TDB Commissioner B Sunilkumar, Sunila rejected the reports circulating since Thursday morning claiming that the crown had disappeared.
According to the Commissioner, the original golden crown remains locked inside the Sannidhanam strong room.
The crown was reportedly offered to Lord Ayyappa in 2012 by a group of devotees from Tamil Nadu. Rumours had claimed that the original ornament, weighing around 445.78 grams, had been replaced with an imitation crown of the same size and design.
The reports further claimed that the alleged replica weighed only around 240 grams, while the original crown was said to have a current market value of approximately ₹60 lakh.
The rumours surfaced while a detailed inventory and valuation of valuable ornaments at the hill shrine Sabarimala and Aranmula was under way.
TDB president K Jayakumar IAS too dismissed the Sabarimala gold crown had gone missing. "The 55-sovereign crown, was safely stored in the Sannidhanam strong room. The Thiruvabharanam Commissioner had personally verified its presence," he told media in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.
How the Confusion Arose
The ongoing valuation is being conducted under the supervision of Justice K T Sankaran, Amicus Curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court, following earlier incidents concerning the alleged theft or disappearance of gold and other valuable items at the hill shrine.
The TDB said that doubts that emerged during the verification process were misinterpreted and circulated as confirmation that the golden crown was missing.
Officials explained that the Sannidhanam strong room contains not only genuine ornaments offered to the deity but also fancy and dummy ornaments used for various ritual purposes. Some of these items may resemble the original ornaments in appearance.
Sunila said devotees frequently offer both valuable gold ornaments and fancy replica items for pooja purposes, and such articles are preserved in the same strong room.
Verification of the relevant entries in the official records established that the original golden crown was accounted for, the Commissioner said.
The crown is also included in the insurance records of the temple's valuable ornaments and has been kept under secure custody since it was offered in 2012.
Valuation Of Other Ornaments Continues
While clarifying that there is no disappearance of the golden crown, the authorities said the broader inspection of the ornaments and other valuable articles stored at Sabarimala and Aranmula is continuing.
Officials acknowledged that there are some ambiguities concerning certain other antique articles, which are being subjected to further verification.
The ongoing exercise covers the identification, weighing, documentation and valuation of valuable articles kept at the two locations. The inspection is being carried out as part of the wider process initiated under the High Court-appointed Amicus Curiae.
The final report of the valuation exercise is expected to be submitted to the Kerala High Court after completion of the verification.
With the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner's clarification, the Devaswom authorities have sought to put to rest the reports that the 55.72-sovereign golden crown offered to Lord Ayyappa in 2012 had gone missing.
The authorities, however, said the detailed verification of other valuable and antique articles will continue as part of the ongoing assessment.
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