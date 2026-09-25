ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Crown Is Safe; Travancore Devaswom Board Dismisses Missing Rumours

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has dismissed rumours that a valuable gold crown weighing 55.72 sovereigns had gone missing from the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, with Thiruvabharanam Commissioner C Sunila confirming that the original crown is safe and securely kept in the strong room.

In a report submitted from the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Office at Aranmula to the TDB and TDB Commissioner B Sunilkumar, Sunila rejected the reports circulating since Thursday morning claiming that the crown had disappeared.

According to the Commissioner, the original golden crown remains locked inside the Sannidhanam strong room.

The crown was reportedly offered to Lord Ayyappa in 2012 by a group of devotees from Tamil Nadu. Rumours had claimed that the original ornament, weighing around 445.78 grams, had been replaced with an imitation crown of the same size and design.

The reports further claimed that the alleged replica weighed only around 240 grams, while the original crown was said to have a current market value of approximately ₹60 lakh.

The rumours surfaced while a detailed inventory and valuation of valuable ornaments at the hill shrine Sabarimala and Aranmula was under way.

TDB president K Jayakumar IAS too dismissed the Sabarimala gold crown had gone missing. "The 55-sovereign crown, was safely stored in the Sannidhanam strong room. The Thiruvabharanam Commissioner had personally verified its presence," he told media in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

How the Confusion Arose

The ongoing valuation is being conducted under the supervision of Justice K T Sankaran, Amicus Curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court, following earlier incidents concerning the alleged theft or disappearance of gold and other valuable items at the hill shrine.

The TDB said that doubts that emerged during the verification process were misinterpreted and circulated as confirmation that the golden crown was missing.

Representational Image (IANS)

Officials explained that the Sannidhanam strong room contains not only genuine ornaments offered to the deity but also fancy and dummy ornaments used for various ritual purposes. Some of these items may resemble the original ornaments in appearance.