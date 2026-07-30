ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Ghee Scam: Devaswom And Dairy Development Departments Launch Parallel Investigation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has ordered a comprehensive probe into the alleged diversion and resale of Milma ghee supplied to the Sabarimala temple, with both the Devaswom and Dairy Development departments launching parallel investigations into the suspected scam.

The action follows allegations that premium-quality Milma ghee meant for use at the hill shrine was diverted while being transported to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and replaced with inferior-quality ghee, resulting in substantial financial losses to the Milma's Thiruvananthapuram union.

The Dairy Development Department has constituted a four-member committee headed by joint director Sheeba Khamar to investigate the alleged irregularities and assess the financial loss suffered by the regional union.

The committee comprises Sheeba Khamar–Joint Director (Chairperson); B S Nisha–Deputy Director; V Vinod Raj–Deputy Director and M Fahad–Assistant Director.

As per an order issued by Dairy Development director Shalini Gopinath, the panel has been directed to submit its report within two months.

The inquiry was initiated after Shalini submitted a report to Minister Bindu Krishna who handles the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolio, stating that the alleged diversion had caused an estimated financial loss of Rs 85.73 lakh to the Thiruvananthapuram Union.

Diversion And Tampering

According to preliminary findings, consignments of Milma ghee, the most sought produce intended for Sabarimala, were allegedly intercepted during transit, with the original products replaced by lower-quality ghee before reaching the temple.

The report further alleges that an official who simultaneously held the posts of Pathanamthitta Unit Head and Production Manager at the Thiruvananthapuram played a key role in the irregularities.

Investigators have also found indications that batch numbers on the ghee packets were allegedly tampered with in an attempt to evade Food Safety Department inspections.

Separate Probe By TDB