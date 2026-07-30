Sabarimala Ghee Scam: Devaswom And Dairy Development Departments Launch Parallel Investigation
The action follows allegations that premium-quality Milma ghee meant for use at the hill shrine was diverted and replaced with inferior-quality ghee.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has ordered a comprehensive probe into the alleged diversion and resale of Milma ghee supplied to the Sabarimala temple, with both the Devaswom and Dairy Development departments launching parallel investigations into the suspected scam.
The action follows allegations that premium-quality Milma ghee meant for use at the hill shrine was diverted while being transported to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and replaced with inferior-quality ghee, resulting in substantial financial losses to the Milma's Thiruvananthapuram union.
The Dairy Development Department has constituted a four-member committee headed by joint director Sheeba Khamar to investigate the alleged irregularities and assess the financial loss suffered by the regional union.
The committee comprises Sheeba Khamar–Joint Director (Chairperson); B S Nisha–Deputy Director; V Vinod Raj–Deputy Director and M Fahad–Assistant Director.
As per an order issued by Dairy Development director Shalini Gopinath, the panel has been directed to submit its report within two months.
The inquiry was initiated after Shalini submitted a report to Minister Bindu Krishna who handles the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolio, stating that the alleged diversion had caused an estimated financial loss of Rs 85.73 lakh to the Thiruvananthapuram Union.
Diversion And Tampering
According to preliminary findings, consignments of Milma ghee, the most sought produce intended for Sabarimala, were allegedly intercepted during transit, with the original products replaced by lower-quality ghee before reaching the temple.
The report further alleges that an official who simultaneously held the posts of Pathanamthitta Unit Head and Production Manager at the Thiruvananthapuram played a key role in the irregularities.
Investigators have also found indications that batch numbers on the ghee packets were allegedly tampered with in an attempt to evade Food Safety Department inspections.
Separate Probe By TDB
In a parallel development, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan directed the Devaswom secretary (M G Rajamanickam IAS) to conduct an independent inquiry into how the allegedly inferior-quality ghee entered the Sabarimala supply chain.
Calling the allegations "extremely serious," Muraleedharan said the government would not tolerate corruption or any breach of protocol affecting the sanctity of the Sabarimala temple.
He directed officials to verify all records relating to the procurement, transportation and quality certification of the ghee supplied to the shrine, besides reviewing the quality assurance mechanisms followed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).
Muraleedharan said strict legal and departmental action would be initiated against anyone found responsible after the inquiry.
Dairy Minister Seeks Detailed Investigation
Minister Bindu Krishna said the preliminary departmental report pointed to a well-planned fraud that had caused a financial loss of Rs 85.73 lakh to the regional union. "The newly constituted committee had been asked to conduct a comprehensive investigation not only into the alleged diversion of ghee but also into financial irregularities and recruitment-related issues within the Thiruvananthapuram Union," the minister said.
The committee has been directed to submit its findings within two months.
Apart from the alleged ghee diversion, the committee has also been asked to examine recent appointments and promotions within the regional union.
The investigation will focus on:
- Appointments and promotions made beyond the government-approved staff strength.
- Alleged recruitment of unqualified personnel through outsourcing agencies, including the Centre for Management Development (CMD).
- Financial implications arising from such appointments and any related administrative irregularities.
- Department vows thorough probe
- Dairy Development Director Shalini Gopinath said the department's preliminary scrutiny had revealed serious irregularities in the handling of Milma ghee consignments.
Minister Bindu Krishna said the inquiry committee has been given full authority to examine records, audit transactions and identify those responsible for the alleged diversion and tampering of consignments.
Officials said both investigations are expected to determine the extent of the alleged fraud, fix accountability and recommend further legal and departmental action.
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