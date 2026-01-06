ETV Bharat / state

Saarang Returns To IIT Madras From Jan 8 to 12 With New Experiences This Year

Chennai: Celebrating its 52nd edition, Saarang, the annual cultural festival of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), will be held on campus from January 8 to 12, 2026.

With an expected footfall of over 80,000 visitors, Saarang is one of the largest student-run cultural festivals in the country, IIT Madras said in a statement on Tuesday.

The festival, it said, returns this year with a host of new initiatives, revived flagship events and an expanded social outreach programme, reinforcing its standing as a cornerstone of Chennai's cultural calendar.

The theme of this edition is 'Beyond Realms', exploring the idea that art can transcend physical boundaries and transport audiences to imagined worlds. "Over five days, the IIT Madras campus will transform into a vibrant cultural arena, featuring competitions, workshops, exhibitions and performances that bring together students, artists and audiences from across the country," the statement said.

New And Revived Festivals

This year’s edition introduces several new and revived initiatives that expand Saarang beyond conventional event formats. Highlights include a Non-Competitive Cluster featuring open performances and interactive acts, the debut of the ‘Nova Experience Zone’, a relaxed, open-access space inspired by early-2000s pop culture, the return of the Saarang Parade, which will turn the campus into a moving cultural spectacle and the revival of the Saarang General Championship (GC) after a hiatus, encouraging colleges to participate across multiple events.

The festival will also feature Meraki’s ‘AdZone’, offering carnival rides, interactive installations and street performances, alongside a diverse range of cultural and competitive events, including the IIT Madras Model United Nations, reaffirming Saarang’s blend of artistic and intellectual engagement.

Addressing a press conference with the students on the campus on Tuesday to formally announce the event, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "Cultural festivals bring a lot more joy and happiness to the campus. It gives an opportunity for students across Bharat to interact and understand the rich diversity of our Country," he said.

Deeply rooted in South India’s cultural fabric since its inception in 1974 as ‘Mardi Gras’, the festival was rechristened ‘Saarang’ in 1996, drawing inspiration from India’s identity and the spotted deer that roam the IIT Madras campus. Over the decades, Saarang has evolved into an inseparable part of the city’s heritage, offering a national platform for creative expression across music, dance, drama, literature and the performing arts.

Welcoming students from all over the country, Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “Our focus this year is celebrating Tamil Nadu’s rich culture and heritage. The success of the 52nd edition of Saarang is due to the hard work and efforts of more than 800 students and their mentors. Saarang is a nationally recognised, student-run initiative that brings together talent, competition, and cultural dialogue from institutions across the country.

This year marks the introduction of the Saarang General Championship, an inter-college contest designed to reward consistency and excellence across multiple events. Saarang also hosts the IIT Madras Model United Nations, which familiarises students with the principles of diplomacy, negotiation, and global affairs through structured debate.”

Prof. Sushanta Kumar Panigrahi, Advisor (Cultural), IIT Madras, said, “Fuelled by months of passion and relentless teamwork, this five-day celebration promises unforgettable experiences for every visitor. Saarang 2026 promises five days of immersive cultural experiences, featuring a diverse array of cultural and competitive events; professional evening shows spanning classical, choreography, hip-hop, EDM, rock, and pop genres; a World Fest with international concerts; a Spotlight lecture series featuring eminent personalities from cinema, music, dance, and popular culture; and much more. Join us in celebrating the 52nd edition of this cultural marvel from 8th to 12th January at IIT Madras.”