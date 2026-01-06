Saarang Returns To IIT Madras From Jan 8 to 12 With New Experiences This Year
With an expected footfall of over 80,000, the 52nd edition of the iconic cultural festival is set to debut new zones.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Chennai: Celebrating its 52nd edition, Saarang, the annual cultural festival of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), will be held on campus from January 8 to 12, 2026.
With an expected footfall of over 80,000 visitors, Saarang is one of the largest student-run cultural festivals in the country, IIT Madras said in a statement on Tuesday.
The festival, it said, returns this year with a host of new initiatives, revived flagship events and an expanded social outreach programme, reinforcing its standing as a cornerstone of Chennai's cultural calendar.
The theme of this edition is 'Beyond Realms', exploring the idea that art can transcend physical boundaries and transport audiences to imagined worlds. "Over five days, the IIT Madras campus will transform into a vibrant cultural arena, featuring competitions, workshops, exhibitions and performances that bring together students, artists and audiences from across the country," the statement said.
New And Revived Festivals
This year’s edition introduces several new and revived initiatives that expand Saarang beyond conventional event formats. Highlights include a Non-Competitive Cluster featuring open performances and interactive acts, the debut of the ‘Nova Experience Zone’, a relaxed, open-access space inspired by early-2000s pop culture, the return of the Saarang Parade, which will turn the campus into a moving cultural spectacle and the revival of the Saarang General Championship (GC) after a hiatus, encouraging colleges to participate across multiple events.
The festival will also feature Meraki’s ‘AdZone’, offering carnival rides, interactive installations and street performances, alongside a diverse range of cultural and competitive events, including the IIT Madras Model United Nations, reaffirming Saarang’s blend of artistic and intellectual engagement.
Addressing a press conference with the students on the campus on Tuesday to formally announce the event, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "Cultural festivals bring a lot more joy and happiness to the campus. It gives an opportunity for students across Bharat to interact and understand the rich diversity of our Country," he said.
Deeply rooted in South India’s cultural fabric since its inception in 1974 as ‘Mardi Gras’, the festival was rechristened ‘Saarang’ in 1996, drawing inspiration from India’s identity and the spotted deer that roam the IIT Madras campus. Over the decades, Saarang has evolved into an inseparable part of the city’s heritage, offering a national platform for creative expression across music, dance, drama, literature and the performing arts.
Welcoming students from all over the country, Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “Our focus this year is celebrating Tamil Nadu’s rich culture and heritage. The success of the 52nd edition of Saarang is due to the hard work and efforts of more than 800 students and their mentors. Saarang is a nationally recognised, student-run initiative that brings together talent, competition, and cultural dialogue from institutions across the country.
This year marks the introduction of the Saarang General Championship, an inter-college contest designed to reward consistency and excellence across multiple events. Saarang also hosts the IIT Madras Model United Nations, which familiarises students with the principles of diplomacy, negotiation, and global affairs through structured debate.”
Prof. Sushanta Kumar Panigrahi, Advisor (Cultural), IIT Madras, said, “Fuelled by months of passion and relentless teamwork, this five-day celebration promises unforgettable experiences for every visitor. Saarang 2026 promises five days of immersive cultural experiences, featuring a diverse array of cultural and competitive events; professional evening shows spanning classical, choreography, hip-hop, EDM, rock, and pop genres; a World Fest with international concerts; a Spotlight lecture series featuring eminent personalities from cinema, music, dance, and popular culture; and much more. Join us in celebrating the 52nd edition of this cultural marvel from 8th to 12th January at IIT Madras.”
Grisha Shetty, Student Core, Sponsorship & Public Relations, Saarang 2026, IIT Madras, said, “Watching Saarang grow over the past three years, and seeing the relationships and teamwork behind pulling off something this massive, has been incredibly special.”
Social Impact Through Kaala
Continuing its tradition of meaningful engagement, Saarang 2026 witnessed the launch of ‘Kalaa’, its annual social campaign, aimed at uplifting custodians of traditional arts and empowering underprivileged communities through sustainable handicraft opportunities.
The campaign partnered with grassroots organisations and NGOs to strengthen digital outreach, conduct awareness sessions in local schools on ancient South Indian art forms, and create on-campus marketplaces for handmade products. Through these initiatives, the campaign has raised over Rs. 20,000, which will be disbursed to partner organisations to support their ongoing work.
Proshows And World Fest
The most coveted part of the fest, the Professional Shows, marks a spectacular end to each day at Saarang. Inaugurating the 5-day festival, Saarang is honoured to host Padma Shri Awardee Sri Thota Tharani as its chief guest. Through his extensive career, he has revolutionised set design and visual storytelling in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.
Classical Night (Day 0, January 8th) will feature the melodious Vijayalakshmi and Krishnan Lalgudi as the opening act, followed by Sri Prasanna Ramaswamy on guitar.
Choreo Night (Day 1, January 9th) will bring colleges from across India to perform and compete.
Hip-Hop X EDM Night (Day 2, January 10th) marks a first for Saarang, opening with the sensational DJs Angemi and Viola, followed by headliner Brodha V, whose sounds have redefined Indian Hip-Hop.
Rock Night (Day 3, January 11th) will see the electric band Avial taking the stage, with the opening act performed by Skrat.
Pop Night (Day 4, January 12th) concludes the fest, headlined by the nation’s beloved Sid Sriram, preceded by India’s first pop girl group, Wish.
Saarang's World Fest returns as a celebrated international music festival, featuring free daytime concerts from the 9th to the 11th of January 2026. The festival will showcase a diverse global lineup, including contemporary jazz from Italy, alternative hip-hop from Denmark, and progressive metal from Finland. World Fest is proudly supported by international cultural bodies, including the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the OltreConfine grant.
Spotlight Lectures
One of the most engaging parts of Saarang is the Spotlight Lecture Series. This year it’s going to be big with an inspiring lineup of distinguished personalities who have left their mark in all the diverse aspects of art and media, including GV Prakash, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Kala Master, Khareshma Ravichandran and many more. Each lecture series would be an enriching and enlightening experience where the audience can delve into the inspiring stories from their life.
